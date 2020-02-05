NZ Vs IND, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Finds Positives After Ross Taylor, Tom Latham Show At Hamilton

Ross Taylor got the hundred but India captain Virat Kohli said it was Tom Latham's 48-ball 69 that took away the momentum from his side in the high-scoring first ODI against New Zealand at Hamilton on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)
New Zealand recorded their highest-ever run chase, 348, riding on Ross Taylor's 84-ball-109 not out and stand-in skipper Latham's attacking half-century.
"It was an outstanding performance by New Zealand. We thought 348 was good enough. Ross is the experienced batsman they have but Tom's innings was the one that took away the momentum. Credit to Taylor and Tom," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
India were below-par on the field with Kuldeep Yadav dropping a skier and bowlers doing a less than a commendable job.
"Look, we didn't grab onto one chance, but we were decent. Something we need to keep (on) improving. We can't focus too much (on negative things). Today, the opposition played better than us and they deserved to win," Kohli said.
For India, Shreyas Iyer stood out with his maiden ODI hundred.
The Indian captain also seemed satisfied with the performance by debutants Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw, who gave the team a 50-plus start even though they failed to get big scores.
"I think the debutants gave us a good start and hopefully they continue. (Shreyas) Iyer was outstanding getting his first ODI hundred under pressure, KL (Rahul) again. These are positives for us."
IND Vs PAK Highlights, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Ton Helps India Defeat Pakistan By 10 Wickets
India Vs Pakistan, Cricket Live Streaming: Where To Watch ICC U-19 World Cup Super League Semi-Final
'Mark Out, Disenfranchise, Annihilate': Mahua Moitra Mentions Nazi Camps In Fiery Speech Against CAA
From 'Ravan Ki Aulad' To 'Fake Gandhi', Lok Sabha Witnesses Ugly Scenes Over Hegde's Remark
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
'Didn't See Any Concrete Idea': Congress On Union Budget 2020
India Reports Second Case Of Coronavirus From Kerala, Patient Kept In Isolation
New Zealand Vs India, 5th T20I: Want To Carry Good Form Into T20 Cricket World Cup, Says KL Rahul