Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  No Problem With Barcelona Team-Mate Antoine Griezmann: Lionel Messi

No Problem With Barcelona Team-Mate Antoine Griezmann: Lionel Messi

Antoine Griezmann revealed he and Lionel Messi are yet to form much of a relationship, but the latter says there is no issue between the Barcelona pair.

Omnisport 03 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
No Problem With Barcelona Team-Mate Antoine Griezmann: Lionel Messi
Messi made only his second start of the season on Wednesday as he helped Barca to a 2-1 Champions League win over Inter.
Getty Images
No Problem With Barcelona Team-Mate Antoine Griezmann: Lionel Messi
outlookindia.com
2019-10-03T12:46:42+0530

Lionel Messi eased concerns about his relationship with Antoine Griezmann, insisting there is no problem between the Barcelona pair despite the Frenchman claiming they were yet to connect.

(Barcelona Vs Inter Milan Report | Football News)

Messi made only his second start of the season on Wednesday as he helped Barca to a 2-1 Champions League win over Inter in Group F, the Argentinian setting up Luis Suarez's late winner.

Suarez's strike was his second of the match at Camp Nou, having previously cancelled out Lautaro Martinez's second-minute opener.

Messi produced a performance that showed little evidence of the fitness problems he has had this term, injuries Griezmann suggested had prevented the pair from striking up much of a relationship.

Griezmann – who arrived from Atletico Madrid in the off-season – added that neither player talks a huge amount and so it had been "difficult" to bond, though Messi insists there are no genuine issues between them.

"Obviously we have no problem," Messi told reporters. "There is a good relationship with everyone, we are united.

"We were aware that the moment was not the best, we needed this victory to get on track so from now we can go up [a level]."

Messi also suggested Barca's pre-season schedule has done little to help the LaLiga champions' stuttering start to the campaign.

"We were on that road, we knew that we were in a difficult time, but in Europe all the greats have a hard time starting the season," he said.

"Because of the pre-season we are feeling heavy, with the pre-season trips you don't train well. I don't say it as a criticism, it's a reality.

"It's understandable that the club does these games, all the great [clubs] do and it is necessary. Little by little we are going to adapt to the competition."

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Football Sports
Next Story : Tough Task Awaits Indians in World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement