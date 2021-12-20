Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22: Son Heung-Min Spoils Reds Party

Harry Kane scored his second goal in the Premier League 2021-22 season as Tottenham Hotspur played a 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday. Liverpool (41) are now three points behind leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22: Son Heung-Min Spoils Reds Party
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (L) celebrates with Emerson Royal after scoring against Liverpool in Premier League 2021-22 on Sunday. | AP

Trending

Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22: Son Heung-Min Spoils Reds Party
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T09:12:42+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 9:12 am

Harry Kane scored only his second goal of the English Premier League 2021-22 season for Tottenham Hotspur in an engrossingly wild 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday. (More Football News)

Tanguy Ndombele slipped Kane in after Harry Winks had won the ball back. Kane — last season’s top scorer in the league — sent the ball into the far corner in the 13th minute.

Diogo Jota headed Liverpool level in the 35th and Andrew Robertson nodded the visitors in front from close range in the 69th. Spurs players were furious as they thought Dele Alli was fouled in Liverpool’s penalty area in the buildup but the appeals were dismissed.

Spurs needed just five minutes to equalize as Alisson Becker made a mess of clearing Harry Winks’ ball through, allowing Son Heung-min to slot into an empty net. Moments later Liverpool was reduced to 10 men as Robertson got sent off for a wild kick on Emerson Royal.

Liverpool held on but the dropped points are costly, slipping to three points behind EPL leaders Manchester City, which beat Newcastle 4-0. Tottenham is six points behind fourth-place Arsenal but with three games in hand due to coronavirus and snow postponements.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Harry Kane Diogo Jota Alisson Becker Dele Alli London Football Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool English Premier League (EPL) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores: Australia Eye Kill Vs Hapless England In Adelaide

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores: Australia Eye Kill Vs Hapless England In Adelaide

Refugee Soccer: Utah Group Brings The Beautiful Game To Afghans Awaiting Placement

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Look To Revive Campaign, Face Massive Jamshedpur Test

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 2nd Test: Marnus Labuschagne's Unique Feat - Day 4 Stats Highlights

Premier League: Leaders Manchester City Hammer Newcastle 4-0, Consolidate Lead

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Stun League Leaders Mumbai City 3-0 In Fatorda

SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship 2021: India Face Bangladesh In Final

FC Goa Coach Juan Ferrando Triggers Release Clause, Set To Join ATK Mohun Bagan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Reduce England To 82/4 After 467-run Lead On Day 4

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Reduce England To 82/4 After 467-run Lead On Day 4

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from Sports

Kidambi Srikanth Claims Historic Silver At BWF World Championships 2021

Kidambi Srikanth Claims Historic Silver At BWF World Championships 2021

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Delhi's Yash Dhull To Lead India — Check Full Squad

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Delhi's Yash Dhull To Lead India — Check Full Squad

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: Defending Champions India Thrash Japan 6-0

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: Defending Champions India Thrash Japan 6-0

Lakshya Sen After World Championships 2021 Bronze, ‘I’m Not Very Satisfied With Semifinal Show’

Lakshya Sen After World Championships 2021 Bronze, ‘I’m Not Very Satisfied With Semifinal Show’

Read More from Outlook

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

Arshpreet Kaur / A day after a man was alleged of sacrilege and killed for defiling the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, the temple management told Outlook, sacrilege incidents are on rise.

All Is Well In 2021: 42 Unicorns, $32.8 Billion Funds, Euphoria!

All Is Well In 2021: 42 Unicorns, $32.8 Billion Funds, Euphoria!

Pallavi Chakravorty / 2021 turned out to be the most spectacular year for the Indian startup ecosystem, helping it attract billions of investments and churning out a record 42 unicorns in the process. Experts say this is just the beginning.

Ashes, Live: Australia Eye Kill Vs Hapless England

Ashes, Live: Australia Eye Kill Vs Hapless England

Koushik Paul / Australia's domination in the day-night Test at Adelaide has left England facing a big defeat in the second Test. Follow here Day 5 live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG.

Striking Power Workers Plunge Jammu And Kashmir Into Darkness In Freezing Weather

Striking Power Workers Plunge Jammu And Kashmir Into Darkness In Freezing Weather

Naseer Ganai / After 20,000 Power Department employees went on a strike in Jammu & Kashmir, the government has asked the Indian army to help restore electricity in the state.

Advertisement