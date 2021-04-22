April 22, 2021
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Coach Stephen Fleming Gives Update On MS Dhoni's Parents Health

The former India skipper Dhoni's parents, mother Devika Devi and father Pan Singh, are admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

PTI 22 April 2021
Former India skipper MS Dhoni parents have been admitted in Pulse Hospital in Ranchi after testing positive for coronavirus.
2021-04-22T12:37:53+05:30

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said the franchise will "monitor" the condition of skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's parents, who are being treated at a private hospital in Ranchi after testing positive for COVID-19. Points Table | Schedule & Fixture | News

At the post-match press conference after CSK's win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday night, Fleming said the situation is "under control".

"From the management point of view, we're well aware of his family situation and the support has been set up for MS and his family. The situation is under control for now but we will monitor that over the next few days," Fleming said.

The former India skipper's parents, mother Devika Devi and father Pan Singh, were admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the highly contagious virus on Wednesday.

The New Zealander said he has spoken to the skipper about it and they have created a set-up for his family.

"It's a tough time for everybody, and the fact that it's affecting India in the way it is but also it'll reach into the IPL with friends and family, and hopefully, not into the bubbles. We've spent quite a bit of time talking about care of the friends and families in the wider group.

"We have that responsibility to make sure that he's got the support he needs and hope that his family recovers quickly," Fleming added.

