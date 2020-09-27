IPL 2020, RR Vs KXIP: Rahul Tewatia Hits Sheldon Cottrell For Five Sixes In One Over - WATCH

Rahul Tewatia struck five sixes in an over at the fag end of the match as Rajasthan Royals recorded the highest run chase in IPL history, beating Kings XI Punjab by four wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on Sunday.

Chasing a stiff 224 for a win, the Royals needed 51 runs from the last three overs and it seemed the fate of the match was already sealed but Tewatia turned the match on its head in a dramatic fashion, taking 30 runs from Sheldon Cottrell in the 18th over.

In an unbelievable turn of events, Tewatia (53 of 31 balls and 7 sixes), who was struggling to connect the ball after being pushed up the order ahead of the likes of Robin Uthappa, suddenly shifted gears as he hoisted Cottrell for a series of sixes much to the amazement of his team-mates and opposition players.

Watch it here:

He was finally out in the last ball of the 19th over and after that Jofra Archer (13 not out) and Tom Curran (4 not out) took the Royals home.

It was the highest successful run-chase in IPL history, bettering the earlier record which also belongs to Royals, who had hit 217 while chasing 215 against erswhile Deccan Chargers in 2008.

