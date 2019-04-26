Varun Aaron, one of India's many forgotten cricketers, was at his best during the 43rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday.

Playing his second match of the IPL 2019 season, the injury-prone pacer won the man of the match award. He took two wickets for 20 runs. And one of the wickets, that of Shuban Gill will surely go down as one of the greatest deliveries ever bowled in the history of IPL.

That happened off the last ball of the fifth over.

Teenager Riyan Parag led a dramatic late fightback along with Jofra Archer as RR recovered from a batting slump to snatch a thrilling three-wicket win over KKR.

The 17-year-old Parag from Assam played without any fear in only his 14th T20 match to score a 31-ball 47 in a determined rearguard innings as the Royals chased down the target of 176 with four balls to spare.

Parag, who hit five fours and two sixes, added 44 crucial runs with Archer -- who remained not out on 27 off just 12 balls with the help of two fours and two sixes -- for the seventh wicket from 3.3 overs to turn the match on its head after the Royals were reduced to 98 for 5 in the 13th over.

The Royals needed 54 runs from the final five overs with just four lower order batsmen to come and the match was definitely for KKR's taking at that stage but the script changed altogether as the home side slumped to their sixth loss on the trot.

Archer, who was playing his last IPL match of the season as he is leaving for England, hit a six to win the match as the Royals reached 177 for 7 in 19.2 overs.

With the win, the Royals moved up one place to seventh with eight points from 11 matches, the same as KKR, who remained at sixth spot, from the same number of matches.

(With PTI inputs)