On the eve of India's opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, a photo emerged on social media featuring head coach Ravi Shastri with two women, prompting fans to troll the former all-rounder.

Full Coverage | Preview | How To Watch IND Vs SA Match

In the photo shared by Dennis Freedman, a self-professed Pakistan cricket team fan from Australia, Shastri is seen with the women in a celebratory mood.

India's World Cup preparations appear to be going well pic.twitter.com/24NCfFNqO3 — Eid Dennisbarak (@DennisCricket_) June 4, 2019

Soon, Shastri became a target of angry fans with some even claiming that the "Indian cricket is at wrong hands".

Indian coach warming up really well — Gaurav chaudhary (@imgaurav__) June 4, 2019

Probably that is why they are not attending official press conferences — azhar abbas (@azhaegee) June 4, 2019

@absolutesatya Days when john wright, gary kristen, anil kumble dignified indian dressing room are gone. Now we have this alocholic commentator as coach. "Indian cricket is at wrong hands"- ganguly was right all along. — plabon tamuly (@plabon_tamuly) June 4, 2019

Fielding at fine leg ðÂÂÂ — Dr Asim Naik (@AsimNaik) June 4, 2019

They think they are still in IPL — Farrukh Rz (@FarrukhRz) June 4, 2019

Shastri, known for his flambouyance, is a controversial figure in world cricket. But he continues to help India achieve new heights. Under his guidance, India won their maiden Test and ODI series in Australia.

ALSO WATCH: After Historic Win In Australia, Shastri Makes Unbelievable Comment

Earlier, the Indian team had a tiff with the media on Monday after the team management decided to send in net bowlers Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan for media interaction.

The move didn't go down with the traveling media personalities as they felt that they deserved better treatment two days before India play their opening game of the World Cup against South Africa.