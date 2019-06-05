﻿
Ahead of India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opener, head coach Ravi Shastri became a target of angry fans thanks to a photo shared by a self-professed Pakistan cricket team fan

Outlook Web Bureau 05 June 2019
Ravi Shastri, known for his flambouyance, is a controversial figure in world cricket. But he continues to help India achieve new heights.
PTI Photo
2019-06-05T01:34:32+0530

On the eve of India's opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, a photo emerged on social media featuring head coach Ravi Shastri with two women, prompting fans to troll the former all-rounder.

Full Coverage | Preview | How To Watch IND Vs SA Match

In the photo shared by Dennis Freedman, a self-professed Pakistan cricket team fan from Australia, Shastri is seen with the women in a celebratory mood.

Soon, Shastri became a target of angry fans with some even claiming that the "Indian cricket is at wrong hands".

Shastri, known for his flambouyance, is a controversial figure in world cricket. But he continues to help India achieve new heights. Under his guidance, India won their maiden Test and ODI series in Australia.

ALSO WATCH: After Historic Win In Australia, Shastri Makes Unbelievable Comment

Earlier, the Indian team had a tiff with the media on Monday after the team management decided to send in net bowlers Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan for media interaction.

The move didn't go down with the traveling media personalities as they felt that they deserved better treatment two days before India play their opening game of the World Cup against South Africa.

