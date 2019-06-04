India will finally start their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Day 7 of the mega event with a mouth-watering clash with South Africa.

Full Coverage | Preview

The Virat Kohli-led side will look to add to Proteas' agony, who are hurt after two defeats against England and Bangladesh, and have injury issues. But, India are fresh and raring to go, and that only makes them more dangerous.

India, after their second warm-up match against Bangladesh, had more than a week's time to tune off and get themselves prepared for their first World Cup match.

It will be interesting to see whether Kohli will go in with both the spinners -- Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal -- or will go in with an extra pacer in the form of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar to strengthen their pace attack -- led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

All You Need To Know About The Match

Match: Eighth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and South Africa

Date: June 5 (Wednesday)

Time: 3:00 PM IST, toss at 2:30

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Live Telecast: India - Star Sports Network; Afghanistan - National Television; Australia - Fox Sports and Nine Network; Arab World - OSN Sports Cricket and Eleven Sports; Bangladesh - Bangladesh Television, Gazi TV and Star Sports; Pakistan - Ten Sports Pakistan and PTV Sports; United Kingdom and Ireland - Sky Sports; Sri Lanka - Star Sports, Dialog TV; South Africa - SuperSport

Live Streaming: India - Hotstar; Afghanistan - Hotstar; Australia - foxsports.com.au and cricket.com.au and Kayo; Arab World - OSN.com and PlayWavo.com; Bangladesh - Rabbitholebd.com; Pakistan -Sonyliv.com, Tensports.com.pk; United Kingdom and Ireland - Skysports.com; Sri Lanka - Channeleye.lk, Hotstar, South Africa - SuperSport.com

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi