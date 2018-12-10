﻿
After Historic Test Win In Australia, India Coach Ravi Shastri Makes Unbelievable Comment – VIDEO

India, after setting a 323-run target, bowled out Australia for 291 in 119.5 overs shortly before Tea on Day 5, to win by 31 runs.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 December 2018
Screengrab (Twitter)
2018-12-10T17:24:04+0530

After India's historic Test win against Australia at Adelaide on Monday, head coach Ravi Shastri set Twitter on fire with his tongue-in-cheek comment.

In the post-match television interview with experts in the studio, Sunil Gavaskar and Michael Clarke, Shastri said, "I just said in Hindi just a little while ago bilkul chhodenge nahi, lekin thodi der ke liye waha pad g** meh me tha."

The statement garnered mixed reactions from Indian cricket fans.

Here are some reactions:

India, after setting a 323-run target, bowled out Australia for 291 in 119.5 overs shortly before Tea on Day 5 with Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami taking three wickets each for a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Scores:

India: 250 and 307;
Australia: 235 and 291 all out in 119.5 overs.

The second Test at Perth starts on Friday (December 14).

Outlook Web Bureau Ravi Shastri Adelaide, Australia India's Tour Of Australia India vs Australia Cricket Sports

