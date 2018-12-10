After India's historic Test win against Australia at Adelaide on Monday, head coach Ravi Shastri set Twitter on fire with his tongue-in-cheek comment.

In the post-match television interview with experts in the studio, Sunil Gavaskar and Michael Clarke, Shastri said, "I just said in Hindi just a little while ago bilkul chhodenge nahi, lekin thodi der ke liye waha pad g** meh me tha."

The statement garnered mixed reactions from Indian cricket fans.

Here are some reactions:

@BCCI what sort of language Mr. Ravi Shastri speaks live on tv — ayub parkar (@ParkarAyub) December 10, 2018

Hoping Ravi Shastri will keep his mouth shut and not spoil this.

#AUSvsIND — Vivek Mishra (@VVK29) December 10, 2018

Ravi Shastri the real Man of the Match #goti #INDvAUS — Pranjal Haridas (@Err_Pranjal) December 10, 2018

Ravi Shastri is the new Jackie Shroff.

#RaviShastri maintains his record of bombastic statements after every victory. And it remains a mystery as to where he disappears after every loss. — Avinash Shishoo (@laidback1954) December 10, 2018

India, after setting a 323-run target, bowled out Australia for 291 in 119.5 overs shortly before Tea on Day 5 with Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami taking three wickets each for a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Scores:

India: 250 and 307;

Australia: 235 and 291 all out in 119.5 overs.

The second Test at Perth starts on Friday (December 14).