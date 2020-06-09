ICC Approves Interim Regulation Changes, Including COVID-19 Replacements And Saliva Ban

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday approved interim changes to the playing regulations, which include the ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball, COVID-19 replacements and allowing home umpires in international series.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

In a press release, sport's governing body said that the Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) ratified recommendations made by the Anil Kumble-led Cricket Committee, which aimed at mitigating the risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic and protect the safety of players and match officials when cricket resumes.

COVID-19 Replacements: "Teams will be allowed to replace players displaying symptoms of COVID-19 during a Test match. In line with concussion replacements, the Match Referee will approve the nearest like-for-like replacement.

However, the regulation for COVID-19 replacements will not be applicable in ODIs and T20Is."

Ban on applying saliva to the ball: "Players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning.

"A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences."

Non-neutral umpires: "The requirement to appoint neutral match officials will be temporarily removed from the playing conditions for all international formats owing to the current logistical challenges with international travel. The ICC will be able to appoint locally based match officials from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Officials and the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Officials."

Additional DRS reviews: The CEC has also confirmed an additional unsuccessful DRS review for each team in each innings of a match, keeping in mind that there may be less experienced umpires on duty at times. This will increase the number of unsuccessful appeals per innings for each team to three for Tests and two for the white-ball formats.

It also said that the ICC Cricket Operations team "will support Match Referees when processing Code of Conduct breaches, and a neutral Elite Panel match referee will conduct any hearing remotely via video link."

The ICC has also allowed additional logo, thus relaxation the rules on apparel logos for the next 12 months.

A logo, not exceeding 32 square inches in size, may be placed on the chest of the Test match shirt and sweater in addition to the three other logos allowed as per regulations. As of now, logos on chests are only allowed in ODIs and T20Is.