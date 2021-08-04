August 04, 2021
Live Cricket Scores, England Vs India, 1st Test, Day 1: Will KL Rahul Open For IND?

Follow live cricket scores of ENG vs IND. The first Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham will see two quality pace attacks test the batsmen

04 August 2021
Live Cricket Scores, England Vs India, 1st Test, Day 1: Will KL Rahul Open For IND?
Trent Bridge, Nottingham has hosted seven Tests between the two sides. India and England have won two Tests each while three Tests ended in draws. Follow live cricket scores of ENG vs IND, first Test, Day 1 here.
Live Cricket Scores, England Vs India, 1st Test, Day 1: Will KL Rahul Open For IND?
2021-08-04T14:00:53+05:30

England will have a chance to avenge their 3-1 series defeat in India earlier this year when the five-match Test series starts at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Wednesday. In 2018, when India last played a Test series in England, the visitors lost 4-1 and once again Virat Kohli's team will face a test of pace and swinging conditions. Injuries to Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill have somewhat upset India's plans and KL Rahul, selected in the squad as a middle order batsman, may have to open the Indian batting with Rohit Sharma. England will miss Ben Stokes for sure but Sam Curran, the young all-rounder who has time and again proven his skills, will be a good replacement. The Test match will see quality pacers on both sides. James Anderson, who will lead the English attack, is three wickets shy of overtaking Anil Kumble's 619 even as Kohli will seek some "relentless" display from his players. Follow live cricket scores of England vs India here. (LIVE SCORECARD | OLYMPICS AUG 4 HIGHLIGHTS)

