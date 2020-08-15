August 15, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ENG Vs PAK, 2nd Test: No Play Before Lunch On 3rd Day At Southampton

ENG Vs PAK, 2nd Test: No Play Before Lunch On 3rd Day At Southampton

Pakistan ended day two on 223-9 in its first innings with Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 60 and Naseem Shah one not out

Agencies 15 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ENG Vs PAK, 2nd Test: No Play Before Lunch On 3rd Day At Southampton
England captain Joe Root stands outside their dressing room to check the weather
Glyn Kirk/Pool via AP
ENG Vs PAK, 2nd Test: No Play Before Lunch On 3rd Day At Southampton
outlookindia.com
2020-08-15T18:16:10+05:30

Rain prevented any play before lunch on the third day of the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan ended day two on 223-9 in its first innings with Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 60 and Naseem Shah one not out.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have both taken three wickets. Chris Woakes and Sam Curran have one victim apiece, with the other wicket being a run out.

England leads the three-match series 1-0.

(AP)

Next Story >>

Surprised To Test Coronavirus Positive, Irritating To Go Through The Ordeal: N Sikki Reddy

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Cricket England national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×