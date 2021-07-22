Deemed 'Extreme Risk' COVID-19 Nation, Czech Deny India Entry Into ITF World Junior Finals

July 22, 2021
A three-member U-14 boys team comprising Rethin Pranav RS, Kriish Ajay Tyagi and Tejas Ahuja is slated to take part in the event starting Aug 2

PTI 22 July 2021, Last Updated at 5:36 pm
AITA has reached out to the Sports Ministry which in turn has sought intervention in the matter from the External Affairs Ministry on July 19.
The Indian team has been denied entry into the upcoming ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in Prostejov as India has been classified as 'extreme risk' nation in COVID times.  (More Sports News)

The Czech Republic Embassy in New Delhi has refused to issue visas to the players.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) earlier this month named a three-member Under-14 boys team comprising of Rethin Pranav RS, Kriish Ajay Tyagi and Tejas Ahuja for the prestigious tournament, scheduled to be held from August 2 to 7.  

The AITA reached out to the Sports Ministry on July 17, seeking intervention in the matter and the SAI subsequently approached the External Affairs Ministry on July 19.

But the matter remained unresolved.

 "It's unfortunate. The boys needed exposure. If they had to deny us visas, why did the ITF enter our team in the tournament," said AITA secretary General Anil Dhupar.

 India reeled under a horrific second wave of coronavirus but the situation has improved now, prompting the  central and state and governments to re-open the economy.

