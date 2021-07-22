Deemed 'Extreme Risk' COVID-19 Nation, Czech Deny India Entry Into ITF World Junior Finals

The Indian team has been denied entry into the upcoming ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in Prostejov as India has been classified as 'extreme risk' nation in COVID times. (More Sports News)



The Czech Republic Embassy in New Delhi has refused to issue visas to the players.



The All India Tennis Association (AITA) earlier this month named a three-member Under-14 boys team comprising of Rethin Pranav RS, Kriish Ajay Tyagi and Tejas Ahuja for the prestigious tournament, scheduled to be held from August 2 to 7.



The AITA reached out to the Sports Ministry on July 17, seeking intervention in the matter and the SAI subsequently approached the External Affairs Ministry on July 19.



But the matter remained unresolved.



"It's unfortunate. The boys needed exposure. If they had to deny us visas, why did the ITF enter our team in the tournament," said AITA secretary General Anil Dhupar.



India reeled under a horrific second wave of coronavirus but the situation has improved now, prompting the central and state and governments to re-open the economy.

