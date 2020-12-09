BBL Live Streaming: How To Watch Big Bash League 2020-21 In India And World Wide -- All You Need To Know

The tenth season of Australia's Big Bash League (BBL), featuring some of the world's finest cricket talents, will start on Thursday (December 10) with a Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers clash at Blundstone Arena, Hobart.

BBL may not yet reach the viewership that its more popular rival, Indian Premier League, commands, but it's one of the best T20 tournaments in the world. And has a dedicated fan base with a massive following in India. The Cricket Australia has made is a seasonal carnival, for everyone involved.

There will be 61 games – including all the finals. And the CA has made sure that the league's scheduling does not collide with the Day-night Test between Australia and India (December 17-21). So, according to the CA, there will be no BBL on days one, two and five of that Test, while matches starting at 11.10am AEDT have been scheduled to act as curtain-raisers for days three and four.

But there are five games early in the season that are set to clash with India's three-day, Day-night tour match against Australia A in Sydney from December 11-13.

Perth Scorchers are the most successful team, winning the title three times in five finals. They reached the semis seventh consecutive times and played fourth successive finals.

Sydney Sixers, the defending champions, have won the title twice and were also losing finalists twice. Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars are the only teams yet to win the title.

With that, here's how you can watch the BBL matches live:

In Australia, 45 of the 61 games will be shown on Channel Seven, while Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports will broadcast all matches.

In India, Sony Network will telecast live, and matches can be streamed on SonyLiv. Live matches will be available on Sony Six/HD and Sony TEN 2/HD will show highlights.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport has exclusive rights.

Elsewhere...

New Zealand - Sky Sport NZ; South Africa/Africa - SuperSport, United States - Willow TV; Pakistan - Ten Sports Pakistan; Canada - CBN, ATN Cricket Plus; South East Asia - Fox Sports Asia; MENA - beIN SPORTS; Caribbean - Sports Max, Flow Sports

European.

LIVENow will stream BBL matches in 70 countries across mainland Europe and Asia.

Check Complete Schedule:

December 10: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers at 1:45 PM (IST)

December 11: Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat in Canberra at 01:45 PM (IST)

December 12: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder in Canberra at 10:35 AM (IST)

December 12: Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers in Hobart at 01:45 PM (IST)

December 13: Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes in Hobart at 08:40 AM (IST)

December 13: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades in Canberra at 01:45 PM (IST)

December 14: Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat in Canberra at 01:45 PM (IST)

December 15: Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers in Launceston at 01:45 PM (IST)

December 16: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars in Launceston at 01:45 PM (IST)

December 19: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades in Hobart at 05:40 AM (IST)

December 22: Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers in Canberra at 01:45 PM (IST)

December 23: Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers in Brisbane at 01:45 PM (IST)

December 26: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades in Canberra at 12:40 PM (IST)

December 26: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars in Carrara at 03:50 PM (IST)

December 27: Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes in Brisbane at 01:45 PM (IST)

December 28: Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers in Adelaide at 01:45 PM (IST)

December 29: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers in Carrara at 12:40 PM (IST)

December 29: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars in Canberra at 01:45 PM (IST)

December 30: Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat in Brisbane at 01:45 PM (IST)

December 31: Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers in Adelaide at 01:15 PM (IST)

January 1: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder in Carrara at 01:45 PM (IST)

January 2: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars in Hobart at 11:35 AM (IST)

January 2: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers in Brisbane at 02:45 PM (IST)

January 3: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers in Carrara at 01:45 PM (IST)

January 4: Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes in Hobart at 10:35 AM (IST)

January 4: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder in Brisbane at 01:45 PM (IST)

January 5: Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers in Adelaide at 01:45 PM (IST)

January 6: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers in Perth at 01:45 PM (IST)

January 7: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder in Perth at 12:40 PM (IST)

January 7: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars in Carrara at 03:50 PM (IST)

January 8: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades in Adelaide at 12:40 PM (IST)

January 9: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder in Perth at 01:45 PM (IST)

January 10: Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat in Carrara at 01:45 PM (IST)

January 11: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars in Adelaide at 01:45 PM (IST)

January 12: Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes in Perth at 01:45 PM (IST)

January 13: Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers in Sydney at 01:45 PM (IST)

January 14: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades in Melbourne (Docklands) at 01:45 PM (IST)

January 15: Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers in Melbourne at 01:45 PM (IST)

January 16: Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers in Sydney at 01:10 PM (IST)

January 17: Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades in Melbourne at 01:45 PM (IST)

January 18: Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes in Sydney at 01:45 PM (IST)

January 19: Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat in Melbourne (Docklands) at 01:45 PM (IST)

January 20: Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars in Melbourne (Docklands) at 01:45 PM (IST)

January 21: Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat in Melbourne at 01:45 PM (IST)

January 22: Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers in Melbourne (Docklands) at 10:35 AM (IST)

January 22: Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers in Sydney at 01:45 PM (IST)

January 23: Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat in Melbourne (Docklands) at 10:35 AM (IST)

January 23: Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers in Melbourne at 01:45 PM (IST)

January 24: Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers in Sydney at 10:35 AM (IST)

January 24: Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes in Sydney at 01:45 PM (IST)

January 25: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder in Sydney at 01:45 PM (IST)

January 26: Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers in Sydney at 07:35 AM (IST)

January 26: Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes in Melbourne at 10:40 AM (IST)

January 26: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers in Sydney at 02:20 PM (IST)

January 29: Eliminator in TBC at 05:30 AM (IST)

January 30: Qualifier in TBC at 05:30 AM (IST)

January 31: Knockout in TBC at 05:30 AM (IST)

February 4: Challenger in TBC at 05:30 AM (IST)

February 6: Final in TBC at 05:30 AM (IST)

Check full squads:

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (c), Michael Neser, Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Harry Nielsen, Liam O’Connor, Matt Renshaw, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Cameron White, Daniel Worrall

Overseas: Rashid Khan, Danny Briggs, Phil Salt

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Morne Morkel, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans

Overseas: Dan Lawrence, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (c), Tim Paine, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, D’Arcy Short, Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim (local replacement), Caleb Jewell (local replacement), Mitch Owen

Overseas: Dawid Malan, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Josh Lalor, Shaun Marsh, Mitch Perry, James Pattinson, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster, Brody Couch (local replacement), Peter Hatzoglou (local replacement)

Overseas: Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Nabi, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Imran Tahir, Benny Howell (replacement)

Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Dilbar Hussain, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Overseas: Andre Fletcher, Zahir Khan, Nicholas Pooran

Perth Scorchers

Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman

Overseas: Colin Munro, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Joe Clarke (replacement)

Sydney Sixers



Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Justin Avendano (local replacement), Tom Rogers (local replacement), Gurinder Sandhu (local replacement), Lawrence Neil-Smith (local replacement), Nick Bertus (local replacement)

Overseas: Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder, James Vince

Sydney Thunder



Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt, Chris Green, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Overseas: Sam Billings, Adam Milne, Alex Hales

