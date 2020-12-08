BBL 2020-21: All About Big Bash League: Schedule, Fixtures and Teams

After much delays the 10th edition of the Big Bash League will be held from December 10 to February 2021. (3rd T20 Live Updates | Live Scorecard | News)
Delayed due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the league will see eight teams-- Adelaide Strikes, Sydney Sixers, Brisbane Heats, Hobart Hurricanes, Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars and Sydeny Thunders vying for top honours.
The league stage will be from December 10 to January 26, with finals slated for February 6.
Top 5 teams will qualify for the playoffs.
The opening match will see Hobart Hurricanes taking on Sydney Sixers.
There will 61 matches played across Australia with many states lifting COVID-19 restrictions.
Cricket Australia has decided to introduce three new rules -- Power Surge, X-Factor Player and the Bash Boost -- in the 10th edition of the BBL
Teams will be allowed to use one X-factor player after the 10th over of the game to replace a batter or, for the fielding team, a bowler who has bowled no more than one over.
The other two changes allow for a power surge — a two-over power play for the batting team at any stage of the second half of an innings. Only two players will be allowed in fielding positions outside the inner-ring.
To accommodate that power surge, the power play to start each innings will be reduced from six to four overs.
The other rule change involves a bonus competition point, to be called a 'bash boost,' being awarded halfway through the second innings to the team with the best 10-over score.
“The ...(changes) prioritize scoring, exciting cricket, introduce new strategic angles and ensure there's always something to play for throughout the entire match,” Cricket Australia's head of Big Bash Leagues Alistair Dobson said.
BBL 2020/21 schedule
Dec 10, 2020: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers, Blundstone Arena
Dec 11, 2020: Melbourne Stars v Brisbane Heat, Manuka Oval
Dec 12, 2020: Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder, Manuka Oval
Dec 12, 2020: Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers, Blundstone Arena
Dec 13, 2020: Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes, Blundstone Arena
Dec 13, 2020: Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades, Blundstone Arena
Dec 14, 2020: Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat, Manuka Oval
Dec 15, 2020: Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers, University of Tasmania Stadium
Dec 16, 2020: Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars, University of Tasmania Stadium
Dec 19, 2020: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades, Blundstone Arena
Dec 20, 2020: Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers, Blundstone Arena
Dec 22, 2020: Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers, Manuka Oval
Dec 23, 2020: Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers, The Gabba
Dec 26, 2020: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades, Manuka Oval
Dec 26, 2020: Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars, Metricon Stadium
Dec 27, 2020: Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes, The Gabba
Dec 28, 2020: Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers, Adelaide Oval
Dec 29, 2020: Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers, Metricon Stadium
Dec 29, 2020: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars, Manuka Oval
Dec 30, 2020: Hobart Hurricanes v Brisbane Heat, The Gabba
Dec 31, 2020: Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers, Adelaide Oval
Jan 1, 2021: Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Thunder, Metricon Stadium
Jan 2, 2021: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars, Blundstone Arena
Jan 2, 2021: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers, The Gabba
Jan 3, 2021: Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades, Optus Stadium
Jan 3, 2021: Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers, Metricon Stadium
Jan 4, 2021: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder, The Gabba
Jan 5, 2021: Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes, Blundstone Arena
Jan 5, 2021: Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers, Adelaide Oval
Jan 6, 2021: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers, Optus Stadium
Jan 7, 2021: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder, Optus Stadium
Jan 7, 2021: Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars, Metricon Stadium
Jan 8, 2021: Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades, Adelaide Oval
Jan 9, 2021: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder, Optus Stadium
Jan 10, 2021: Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat, Metricon Stadium
Jan 11, 2021: Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars, Adelaide Oval
Jan 12, 2021: Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes, Optus Stadium
Jan 13, 2021: Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers, Sydney Showground Stadium
Jan 14, 2021: Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades, Marvel Stadium
Jan 15, 2021: Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers, MCG
Jan 16, 2021: Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers, SCG
Jan 17, 2021: Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades, MCG
Jan 18, 2021: Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Showground Stadium
Jan 19, 2021: Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat, Marvel Stadium
Jan 20, 2021: Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars, Marvel Stadium
Jan 21, 2021: Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat, MCG
Jan 22, 2021: Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers, Marvel Stadium
Jan 22, 2021: Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder, SCG
Jan 23, 2021: Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat, Marvel Stadium
Jan 23, 2021: Melbourne Stars v Perth Scorchers, MCG
Jan 24, 2021: Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Showground Stadium
Jan 24, 2021: Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes, SCG
Jan 25, 2021: Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder, Sydney Showground Stadium
Jan 26, 2021: Brisbane Heat v Perth Scorchers, SCG
Jan 26, 2021: Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes, MCG
Jan 26, 2021: Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers, MCG
Jan 29, 2021: Eliminator, TBC
Jan 30, 2021: Qualifier, TBC
Jan 31, 2021: Knockout, TBC
Feb 4, 2021: Challenger, TBC
Feb 6, 2021: Final, TBC
Teams:
1) Adelaide Strikers:
Travis Head (c), Michael Neser, Harry Conway, Harry Nielsen, Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Liam O’Connor, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Jonathan Wells, Cameron White, Daniel Worrall
Overseas: Danny Briggs, Rashid Khan, Phil Salt
2) Brisbane Heat:
Chris Lynn (c), Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Morne Morkel, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Matthew Willans, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth,
Overseas: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dan Lawrence
3) Hobart Hurricanes:
Matthew Wade (c), Tim Paine, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, D’Arcy Short, Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim (replacement), Caleb Jewell (replacement), Mitch Owen
Overseas: Keemo Paul, Dawid Malan, Sandeep Lamichhane
4) Melbourne Renegades:
Aaron Finch (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Sam Harper, Jon Holland, Josh Lalor, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Shaun Marsh, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Mitch Perry, James Pattinson, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster, Brody Couch (replacement), Peter Hatzoglou (replacement)
Overseas: Noor Ahmad, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nabi, Imran Tahir, Benny Howell (replacement)
5) Melbourne Stars:
Glenn Maxwell (c), Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Hilton Cartwright, Ben Dunk, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Seb Gotch, Dilbar Hussain, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Will Pucovski, Marcus Stoinis, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa
Overseas: Zahir Khan, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran
6) Sydney Thunder:
Callum Ferguson (c), Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett, Chris Green, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain
Overseas: Adam Milne, Sam Billings, Alex Hales
7) Perth Scorchers:
Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Green, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Kurtis Patterson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman
Overseas: Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Joe Clarke (replacement), Liam Livingstone
8) Sydney Sixers:
Moises Henriques (c), Dan Christian, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Tom Rogers (replacement), Justin Avendano (replacement), Gurinder Sandhu (replacement), Nick Bertus (replacement), Lawrence Neil-Smith (replacement),
Overseas: Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, James Vince
