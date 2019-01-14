Australian Open 2019: Fighting Andy Murray Loses Possible Farewell Match In Five Sets

Two-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has probably played his last professional match on Monday in an Australian Open 2019 opening round defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut.

Murray, 31, produced a superb fightback but went on to lose the match in five sets to the Spaniard 6-4 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-7 (4-7) 6-2.

The Briton struggled early on but won the support of the Melbourne Arena crowd as he took the third and fourth sets.

Murray, who won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, announced last Friday retirement was on the cards due to a chronic hip injury.

He then choked back tears and broke down as he revealed he hoped to end his career at Wimbledon but admitted the Australian Open which began Monday could be his last event because the constant pain was so bad.