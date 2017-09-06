Son Of Suspended JD(U) Leader Rocky Yadav Sentenced To Life In Prison For Killing Teen

Suspended Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) leader Manorama Devi's son Rocky Yadav and three others have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Gaya court in Bihar in connection with a road rage case.

On August 31, Rocky Yadav and three others were pronounced guilty by a sessions court here in regards to the case.

The parents of Aditya Sachdeva, who lost his life in the road rage, welcomed the court's decision, saying the faith in the judiciary is definitely restored.

Advertisement opens in new window

Aditya Sachdeva's mother Chand Sachdeva told ANI, "We thank the judiciary; it is a very big decision. It feels that the law does mean something and it has definitely restored out faith in judiciary."

On March 6, the Supreme Court denied to vacate its order of cancelling the bail of Rocky Yadav in the case.

The apex court, earlier in October last year, stayed the bail granted by the Patna High Court to Yadav, who is the main accused in the killing of Aditya Sachdeva in a road rage case in Gaya on May 7.

The police arrested Rocky from his father Bindi Yadav's mixer plant in Gaya on May 10 last year.

Rocky's parents, accused of sheltering him while he was on the run after the murder, were recently granted bail.

The state government had put the case on speedy trial. The investigation was completed within three weeks and the chargesheet was filed within a month of the incident. (ANI)