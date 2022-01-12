Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Sikkim Witnesses 124 Per Cent Rise In Covid Cases

The number of active cases in the Himalayan state, jumped to 796 on Wednesday from 494 on Tuesday.

Sikkim Witnesses 124 Per Cent Rise In Covid Cases
Sikkim Witnesses 124 Per Cent Rise In Covid Cases | PTI

Trending

Sikkim Witnesses 124 Per Cent Rise In Covid Cases
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T21:00:28+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 9:00 pm

Raising the concerns of the administration, Sikkim on Wednesday reported 322 fresh Covid-19 cases, an increase of 124 per cent in a single day, pushing the tally to 33,351, according to a health department bulletin.

The small Himalayan state had registered 198 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 86 more than the previous day's count.

It said that 31,747 Covid patients have recovered from the disease while 398 others have migrated out. The death toll remained unchanged at 410 with no fatality due to Covid-19 being reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

Related Stories

Pakistan Willing To Make Peace With India Under New National Security Policy: Report

East Sikkim district logged 228 fresh positive cases followed by 66 in South Sikkim, 23 in West Sikkim and five in North Sikkim.

Sikkim tested 1,851 samples for Covid-19 taking the total number of such tests so far to 2,86,301, the bulletin said.

From the Magazine

‘Laab’ In The Mountains

Play Us A Memory, Violin Man

It’s Just Numbers, Love

I, Me, Myself

Her Palace Of Dreams

The state's Covid-19 daily positivity rate is 17.3 per cent, up from 11.6 per cent on Tuesday, while the daily recovery rate is 96 per cent.

( With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Sikkim Gangtok India COVID 19 Active Covid Cases Covid Third Wave
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Lose By Seven Wickets, South Africa Win Series 2-1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Lose By Seven Wickets, South Africa Win Series 2-1

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

European Figure Skating Championships 2022 - Estonia

European Figure Skating Championships 2022 - Estonia

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Companies Across The Globe Feeling The Climate Change Heat

Companies Across The Globe Feeling The Climate Change Heat

Shailaja Tripathi / Climate action failure has been cited as the top risk in the recently released Global Risks Report 2022. It is time for a reality check.

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Ashutosh Sharma / Recent defections from the BJP have dealt a blow to its otherwise bright poll prospects in the eastern UP despite the air being thick with anti-incumbency in the western part of the state

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / India lost a golden chance to end their winless Test series run in South Africa after losing the third and final match at Newlands.

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Rukmini S. / Younger people do not have much progressive beliefs; a 2017 survey found that one-third of young people opposed inter-caste marriage.

Advertisement