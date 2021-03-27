Rumour Has It: Chelsea Line Up Romelu Lukaku Return As Back-up Plan For Erling Haaland

Romelu Lukaku is Chelsea's back-up plan if they cannot land Erling Haaland. (More Football News)

Haaland is being circled by several top clubs including Chelsea, along with Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The Borussia Dortmund talent will demand a significant transfer fee which the Blues may be able to afford.

TOP STORY – LUKAKU FIRMS AS CHELSEA'S PLAN B

Chelsea have turned their attention to their former striker Romelu Lukaku as they look to bolster their forward options.

The Telegraph reports that Haaland still remains top priority but Inter forward Lukaku is being heavily considered.

The Manchester Evening News are also reporting City are interested in Lukaku as both clubs prepare to miss out on Haaland.

Inter have indicated that Lukaku, who was at Chelsea from 2011 to 2014 but spent spells on loan at West Brom and Everton, is not for sale.

Chelsea's summer to-do list: Buy a striker, sort out who stays - and what to do with Thomas Tuchel? | @Matt_Law_DT #cfc https://t.co/UWTEijB7ln — Telegraph Sport (@TelegraphSport) March 26, 2021

ROUND-UP

- Marca's front page discusses Real Madrid setting Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe as their transfer priorities amid a major reconstruction whilst reinforcing a Cristiano Ronaldo return is not part of their plans.

- ESPN claim Borussia Dortmund have set a €180m valuation on Haaland, as numerous clubs circle for the Norwegian forward's services.

- Manchester United are considering offering Jesse Lingard a new deal following his exceptional form on loan at West Ham United, according to The Sun.

- AS is reporting that Manchester United have also made an approach to sign Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente for £68.5m.

- Turkish outlet Ajansspor reports that Fenerbahce have contacted ex-Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri about potentially taking up their head coach role.

Man Utd open for shock Jesse Lingard return and contract talks in summer https://t.co/KVjom3tG2W — Sun Sport (@SunSport) March 27, 2021

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine