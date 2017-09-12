The Website
12 September 2017

Rights Groups Should Visit Basirhat, Birbhum And Speak On Violence Against BJP Workers: Amit Shah

No violence could stop the growth of the BJP in Bengal, he said.
Outlook Web Bureau
PTI file photo
BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday accused West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress of unleashing violence against BJP workers in the state and urged human rights organisations to speak against it.

No violence could stop the growth of the BJP in Bengal, he said.

"Today, I met the family members of the victims of political violence in Bengal in the last six months... All this happened because they did not support the ideology of the ruling Trinamool Congress," Shah told reporters on the last day of his three-day visit to the state.

"I want to ask the people here -- is this Rabindranath Tagore's Bengal? Is this Swami Vivekananda's Bengal? No one has the freedom to play a part in any political party other than the TMC," he said.

This kind of violence was perhaps not seen anywhere else, the BJP president said.

Several people were killed, many injured and their property destroyed, he alleged, targeting the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state.

The BJP chief said the development could not take place in Bengal under such circumstances.

He urged human rights organisations to report political violence against BJP workers in the state.

Members of human rights organisations should visit Basirhat, Birbhum and other places in the state and talk to the victims of political violence, he said.

Outlook Web Bureau Amit Shah Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Kolkata Assembly Elections BJP Trinamool Congress National Reportage

