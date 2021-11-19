Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

PM Speaks To CM Jagan Reddy On The Flood Situation Of Andhra Pradesh

The Prime Minister has assured of help to Andhra Pradesh in tackling the flood situation.

PM Speaks To CM Jagan Reddy On The Flood Situation Of Andhra Pradesh
PM Speaks To CM Jagan Reddy On The Flood Situation Of Andhra Pradesh | PTI

Trending

PM Speaks To CM Jagan Reddy On The Flood Situation Of Andhra Pradesh
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T20:57:18+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 8:57 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a telephonic conversation with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the situation of the state, which for the past few days has been in the clasp of heavy rains.

The Chief Minister explained about the high intensity situation in Nellore, Anantapur, YSR Kadapa and Chittoor districts due to the heavy rains and the steps being taken by the government. Reddy told the Prime Minister that Navy helicopters were being pressed into service.

The Chief Minister will be conducting an aerial survey of the flood affected areas on Saturday. Reddy will cover areas affected by heavy rains including Kadapa, Chittoor and Nellore.
Earlier, the Chief Minister told the state legislative Assembly that the state government will come to the rescue of the people hit by heavy rains and assured them all help. During a short discussion on welfare of farmers, he said he has directed the district collectors of Nellore, Chittoor and YSR Kadapa districts to be liberal and compassionate towards the needs of the people. He further said that two Naval helicopters were dispatched to Anantapur and YSR Kadapa districts each for rescue operations and discussions are being held to press five more naval helicopters into service.

Reddy expressed his deep condolences to the families of the people lost their lives due to heavy rains and directed the officials to provide them a compensation of Rs 5 lakh on war footing. He said teams were formed to access the damage to crops and added that crop enumeration will be done once the rains recede. Also seeds will be provided at 80 per cent discount to groundnut farmers whose crops were damaged by heavy rains in Chittoor, Anantapur and YSR Kadapa districts and at 80 per cent discount to paddy farmers in Nellore district. The Chief Minister has further assured that the crop loss of Rabi season will be given in the same season before onset of Kharif.

 With PTI Inputs

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy India Andhra Pradesh Flood-Like Situation
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

The Hands That Feed The Nation

The Hands That Feed The Nation

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Farm Laws Repealed: The Biggest Victory Of Farmers' Movement In Recent Decades

Farm Laws Repealed: The Biggest Victory Of Farmers' Movement In Recent Decades

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Observers consider it even bigger than the anti-displacement land movement of 2006-08 in Singur-Nandigram-Kalinganagr resulting in the scrapping of an archaic land acquisition act in 2013.

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Preetha Nair / Scores of women participants in the agitation have tales of the neglect faced by women farmers in India, who remain invisible and relegated to the fringe with no ownership on land.

IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20, Live: Rohit, Rahul Give India Good Start

IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20, Live: Rohit, Rahul Give India Good Start

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 in Ranchi today. India won the first match in Jaipur.

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

Vikas Pathak / The farmers are not-committal at Ghazipur border to when they would return back to their homes.

Advertisement