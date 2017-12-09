The Website
09 December 2017

PM Modi Wishes 'Long Life, Good Health' To Sonia Gandhi On Her Birthday

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2017-12-09T13:25:43+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.

Extending his wishes to 70-year-old Gandhi, Modi said on Twitter that he prays for her long life and good health.

A bitter political battle is on in Gujarat between the BJP and the Congress, with Modi and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi mounting attacks on each other.

Rahul Gandhi is soon to succeed his mother Sonia Gandhi as the Congress president.

Sonia Gandhi, who has been facing health issues, has not campaigned till now in the Gujarat Assembly polls.

PTI

Outlook Web Bureau

