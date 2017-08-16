The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
16 August 2017 Last Updated at 4:38 pm National

Panic At Delhi Airport As Laser Beam Blinds Pilot During Landing

Outlook Web Bureau
Panic At Delhi Airport As Laser Beam Blinds Pilot During Landing
File Photo
Panic At Delhi Airport As Laser Beam Blinds Pilot During Landing
outlookindia.com
2017-08-16T17:19:24+0530

An Indigo aircraft was struck by a laser beam, distracting the pilot who was preparing to land the flight at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport

The incident caused tense moments for the security agencies. Though laser lights are banned around the airport, it is still not illegal to buy  battery-operated laser pens that are those most commonly used against planes.  

Advertisement opens in new window

The dazzling beam has the potential to distract and disturb a pilot who is concentrating during the most important phase of a flight --landing or taking off--and could prove disastrous for the plane.

An FIR has been registered at IGI Airport police station and police have started investigation.

According to the report, the pilot of IndiGo flight no 6E198 — from Mumbai to Delhi — called the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and it was reported around 12.40 am Tuesday. The pilot said that the incident took place when he was five nautical miles from the airport and was about to land.

Delhi Police officers and other security agencies rushed to the spot.

It is not sure whether it was an act of mischief makers or the source was from a wedding venue.

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Airports Pilots IGI Airport National Reportage
Next Story : OPS Vs EPS Vs TTV: A Raging Battle Among Initials In AIADMK
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters