Panic At Delhi Airport As Laser Beam Blinds Pilot During Landing

An Indigo aircraft was struck by a laser beam, distracting the pilot who was preparing to land the flight at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport

The incident caused tense moments for the security agencies. Though laser lights are banned around the airport, it is still not illegal to buy battery-operated laser pens that are those most commonly used against planes.

The dazzling beam has the potential to distract and disturb a pilot who is concentrating during the most important phase of a flight --landing or taking off--and could prove disastrous for the plane.

An FIR has been registered at IGI Airport police station and police have started investigation.

According to the report, the pilot of IndiGo flight no 6E198 — from Mumbai to Delhi — called the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and it was reported around 12.40 am Tuesday. The pilot said that the incident took place when he was five nautical miles from the airport and was about to land.

Delhi Police officers and other security agencies rushed to the spot.

It is not sure whether it was an act of mischief makers or the source was from a wedding venue.