Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged For Fortnight

Across the country as well, the price of the fuel largely remained unchanged on Thursday but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes.

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged For Fortnight
| PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

Trending

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged For Fortnight
outlookindia.com
2021-11-18T10:50:10+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 10:50 am

Consumers continue to get relief from rising fuel prices as oil marketing companies (OMCs) have kept pump prices of petrol and diesel unchanged post revision of duties by the state governments on Diwali eve. Accordingly, petrol and diesel prices remained static for the 14th consecutive day on Thursday under the daily price revision mechanism followed by oil marketing companies.

So, the pump price of petrol in Delhi, which fell to Rs 103.97 a litre at 6 a.m. on the Diwali day on November 4 from the previous days' level of Rs 110.04 a litre, remained at the same level on Thursday. The diesel prices also remained unchanged in the capital at Rs 86.67 a litre. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol continued to be priced at Rs 109.98 a litre and diesel Rs 94.14 a litre. Prices also remained static on Wednesday in Kolkata where the price of petrol reduced by Rs 5.82 to Rs 104.67 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 11.77 to Rs 89.79 per litre in the first week of November. Petrol price in Chennai also remained at Rs 101.40 per litre and diesel Rs 91.43 per litre.

Across the country as well, the price of the fuel largely remained unchanged on Thursday but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes. The global crude prices, which has touched a three-year high level of over $85 a barrel on several occasions in the past one month, has softened now to below $ 80 barrel. Rise in the US inventory has pushed down crude prices, but OPEC+ decision on only gradual increase in production in December could raise crude prices further. This could put pressure on oil companies to revise fuel prices upwards again.

Before price cuts and pause, diesel prices have increased 30 out of the last 55 days taking up its retail price by Rs 9.90 per litre in Delhi. Petrol prices have also risen on 28 of the previous 51 days taking up its pump price by Rs 8.85 per litre. Since January 1, 2021, petrol and diesel prices have risen by more than Rs 26 a litre before the duty cuts.

The excise duty cut by the Centre on November 3 was the first such exercise since the onset of Covid pandemic. In fact, the government had revised excise duty on petrol and diesel sharply in March and again in May last year to mobilise additional resources for Covid relief measures.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

The excise duty was raised by Rs 13 and Rs 16 per litre on petrol and diesel between March 2020 and May 2020 and was standing high at Rs 31.8 on diesel and Rs 32.9 per litre on petrol before the Centre finally decided on duty cut.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk India Chennai Delhi Mumbai Kolkata Petrol Diesel Price Petrol Price Cut Petrol Price Hike Oil-Gas-Fuel Prices Oil-Gas-Fuel
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

Aces High

Aces High

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Goa Polls: TMC, AAP Banking On Anti-Incumbency Against BJP And Lack Of Trust In Congress

Goa Polls: TMC, AAP Banking On Anti-Incumbency Against BJP And Lack Of Trust In Congress

Haima Deshpande / Goa has a history of horse-trading, defections and the President’s rule. With so many parties vying for the 40 assembly seats, it will be a tough calling for all those in the political arena.

India's Biggest IPO, Paytm, Down 20% Within Hours Of Listing

India's Biggest IPO, Paytm, Down 20% Within Hours Of Listing

Outlook Business Team / The stock opened at Rs 1,950 on the National Stock Exchange and the listing price on the Bombay Stock Exchange was Rs 1,955, against the issue price of Rs 2,150.

Champions Trophy 2025: Will India Spoil Pakistan's Party?

Champions Trophy 2025: Will India Spoil Pakistan's Party?

Jayanta Oinam / ICC granted Pakistan the hosting rights for 2025 Champions Trophy. But India's participation remains a big if.

PM Modi Proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' At 82nd Conference Of Presiding Officers In Shimla

PM Modi Proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' At 82nd Conference Of Presiding Officers In Shimla

Ashwani Sharma / Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri demanded the framing of clear rules for assembly speakers against attending poll campaigns and party meetings.

Advertisement