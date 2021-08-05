Zürich Influencer And Actor Rey King Encourages Fitness Programmes Among The Corporate Space

Fitness is a topic that has gained tremendous popularity from people of all backgrounds. For any work to be accomplished and reach the maximum productivity levels, it is important to stay fit physically and mentally. Right from schools to organisations, fitness activities hold a lot of importance and are promoted for the overall wellbeing of an individual. With social media being the right platform to convey the message of fitness, Rey King has been doing his bit as a leading fitness influencer.

Hailing from Cuba, the influencer, actor and entrepreneur is currently based in Zürich. Encouraging health and fitness among people of all age groups, Rey has managed to promote fitness activities among corporate space and the working-class people. Originally known by the name Lazaro Reinier Baluja Carbo, he has been lately observing the trend of fitness declining in the corporate world. For the same, Rey has successfully ignited the motivation in people to maintain their wellbeing.

It is known that the people working in the corporate space go through a lot of stress all the time. Living in these adverse situations impact the health of employees. After reinstating the significance of fitness among teenagers, Rey King is gearing up incorporating fitness and wellness programmes in organisations to boost an individual’s efficiency.

In a time of the COVID-19 pandemic where a majority of work is done from home, the fitness influencer is taking virtual sessions. The same he plans to do for the fitness programmes that he aims to conduct for corporate employees.

Laying importance on the many benefits of establishing corporate fitness programmes, Rey King went on to say that it will see an upward trend in boosting team morale. He then said, “Employees are the pioneers in taking the organisation at the peak. Including the fitness, sessions will not just increase productivity but will also create a better work environment.” Besides his mission of creating a fitness revolution, Rey King also owns Vida Nutrition BC, a health and supplement brand. With a larger idea of introducing fitness among people of all age groups, this Zürich influencer truly inspires people to join the fitness bandwagon.

