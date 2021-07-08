Feed Your Skin With The Goodness Of Oh That! Natural Skincare Combos

We all want glowing skin, agreed! But when was the last time you underwent a natural facial or a body spa, for that matter? Your skin is your first love, and oh that! Natural vouches by the fact. Especially for those of you who were regular with skin facial treatments and are now battling with dead skin cells, tan, dull and lifeless skin, the brand offers a variety of natural, non-toxic skincare combos to suit your skincare requirements. Skincare is one of the most important routines that one needs to follow to get flawless skin.

Co-Founded by Mr Paarth Malhotra and Mr Pulkit Malhotra, the brand recognizes the fact that it is extremely risky to take a chance on your skin by experimenting with natural DIYs or synthetic and toxic beauty and skincare products that may lead to frequent allergies or reactions. And, hence, to cater to your requirements, Oh that! Natural brings you the option of adopting their organic, non-toxic, eco-friendly and 100% safe-to-use products that will ensure zero side effects. It ensures clean, conscious beauty and skincare that pe

Well, you read it right. Oh That! Natural is a brand that provides you with an ample variety of natural skincare products. It ranges from vitamin C face wash to under eye gel to lip scrub, among others that will help you in dealing with your skin issues without employing much of your time and money. Moreover, no more repeated dermatologist or salon visits once you begin using the right set of combo products.

To elaborate, the brand's skincare combos form the best choice if you are willing to craft a particular kind of skincare routine for yourself. Other than that, coupling the same brand's products will ensure lesser chances of developing side effects and more chances for better results. And, when it has been proved that this is a better way to go by, what's best than the natural skincare and wellness brand, Oh That Natural, offering you perfect skincare combos at pocket-friendly prices.

Oh that! Natural Must-Have Skincare Combos

Oh that! Natural is one of the leading natural beauty and skincare brands, for it assures you the benefits of homemade skincare without any animal cruelty. Here is a list of some natural and herbal skincare combos for you:

Strawberry Lip Scrub - Pack Of Two Combo

This exclusive combo pack of two Strawberry Lip Scrubs is a sure shot at achieving pink and healthy lips. It helps exfoliate your lips gently and sloughs off the dead skin cells. If you are a frequent lip scrubber, you may want to use it twice a week. Doubling its goodness, the brand is offering a couple of lip scrubs at an affordable price. Hence, the best way to keep your lips tan-free, plump, healthy and nourished is to exfoliate the dead and dark skin cells using Strawberry lip scrub.

The brand ensures an out-of-the-world experience with long-lasting results. It is suitable for all genders, and it’s a perfect collection for your weekly skincare regime.

Fresh Glow Vitamin C Face Wash And Coffee & Walnut Body Scrub Grit

This cleansing combo pack by Oh That Natural is all you need to add to your skincare regime, to enhance it, of course. It offers a natural face wash, alongside a face and body scrub grit. Just imagine where you could better your routine by skipping a skincare step or maybe two. What if we say that you could mix the grit with the required amount of face wash and convert it into a scrub? Super cool, isn't it! Not only will it give you a tan-free glow but also a nourished skin tone.

While the face wash contains Vitamin C, neem and aloe vera extracts, and glycerine, Face And Body Scrub Grit comprises coffee granules, Himalayan pink salt and walnut shell powder. The extraordinary combination minimises several skin concerns like acne, hyperpigmentation, blemishes, acne scars, dark spots and clogged pores, to name a few. If you are looking at achieving soft, supple, and even skin, this combination shall work wonders to make your skin look and feel healthy and clean. Crafted using organic ingredients procured from the lush green fields of India, these products work wonders on your skin.

Hair Pro Conditioning Shampoo And Coffee & Walnut Body Scrub Grit

Get the most beautiful and trendy look of 2021 with the amazing combo offered by Oh That Natural. The natural goodness of Hair Pro Conditioning Shampoo and Coffee & Walnut Face And Body Scrub Grit are being presented together in a combo pack. This combination will drive you crazy. It enables you to cleanse your scalp of all the dead skin cells, dandruff, dirt and dust. Mixing both can make your hair game even stronger. Hair Pro Conditioning Shampoo by Oh That Natural ensures that you get long, healthy and tamed hair.

On the other hand, let me tell you that Coffee & Walnut Face And Body Scrub Grit, when mixed with our conditioning shampoo, can be converted into a conditioning hair scrub that helps you exfoliate and clean the scalp. It also stimulates the pores of the scalp.

Eyeluxe Under Eye Gel And Strawberry Lip Scrub

This is one of the perfect skincare combo routines that everyone needs. Oh that! Natural face care combo kit gives you the pair of Strawberry Lip Scrub and Eyeluxe Under Eye Gel. While the lip scrub helps exfoliate dead skin cells, the under-eye gel takes care of your dark circles. Both products contain natural ingredients and are a must-have if you want to enhance your skincare regime.

Fresh Affair Advanced Odor Removal Spray And Linen Fresh Spritz Fabric Spray

Who does not want a pleasant, odour-free ambience alongside fresh linen and clothing? Oh that! Natural’s new home care and wellness combo comprises the best odour removal spray paired with the best fabric spray. So with this, you can remove the odour from your surroundings completely by using Fresh Affair Advanced Odor Removal Spray and the fabric and linen using Linen Fresh Spritz Fabric Spray. It's a great deal. Moreover, you can also use these sprays to get rid of bad smells from objects of daily use like your shoes, sports gear and much more. You may also want to use the odour removal spray in your cars and other vehicles to eliminate smoke odour or other smells.

Grab these skincare combos for all genders to feed your skin better. You must add these combos to your skincare routine to complete it.

