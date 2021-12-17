Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Corpbiz On The Go! India's Leading Startup Consulting Firm Opens Branch Office In Mumbai

The team of expert professionals associated with Corpbiz ensure that all the consultancy services and government licenses and permits required for running a business will be easily accessible to the clients not only in India but also for clients outside the geographical boundaries of India.

Corpbiz On The Go! India's Leading Startup Consulting Firm Opens Branch Office In Mumbai

Trending

Corpbiz On The Go! India's Leading Startup Consulting Firm Opens Branch Office In Mumbai
outlookindia.com
2021-12-17T18:28:40+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 6:28 pm

One of India's top startup consulting firms, Corpbiz, proudly announces the inauguration of its branch office in Mumbai. After gaining national and international acclaim, Corpbiz is eyeing extending its business operations across different states of India. To begin with, Mumbai is a great move by looking at the growth potential it holds for businesses.

The knowledgeable Corpbiz Mumbai branch team will be on hand with reliable and specialized services provided by the experts. Corpbiz Co-Founder, Mr. Narendra Kumar said, "We are pleased to initiate our business activities in the commercial capital of the country, Mumbai, and we are marching ahead with our vision of giving guidance and the right path to young startups and budding business enthusiasts and help them commence their dream business in a hassle-free manner."

The team of expert professionals associated with Corpbiz ensure that all the consultancy services and government licenses and permits required for running a business will be easily accessible to the clients not only in India but also for clients outside the geographical boundaries of India.

Narendra Kumar said: "We recognize the worth of modern challenges that startup businesses are facing these days, and our experts are all set to providing clients with a convenient and easy-to-go support system so that they can experience the smooth journey and take their businesses to new heights."

Corpbiz works on PEW Model

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

PEW Model, developed by startup consulting firm, Corpbiz revolves around three significant pillars of victory in entrepreneurship- PLAN, EXECUTE, AND WIN. Corpbiz is equipped with a team of consulting professionals and valuable resources required to set the momentum for the new startup businesses to implement the PEW Model.

The business consultants at Corpbiz will conduct an in-depth review of your business plan, or in case you lack a sound strategy for formulating a business plan, they will help you with that part too. The first few years of formation matter a lot for any growing or newborn business. Corpbiz team maintains different business-related services in their kitty, and when it comes to strategic planning, they are far ahead of their competitors.
Through this PEW Model, Corpbiz, India's leading startup consulting firm, is looking forward to assisting the startup business owners with planning and executing the plan and pushing them into a win-win situation.

"Now, we have our branches in Noida, Bangalore, and Mumbai. Furthermore, we plan to open our branches in other parts of India in the forthcoming period," Narendra Kumar, the visionary person behind Corpbiz, quoted.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Placements Highlights For MBA (BM, HRM And RM) Batch 2022

Placements Highlights For MBA (BM, HRM And RM) Batch 2022

Collin Seow Shares The Key Secret To Successful Trading

How Social Media Platforms Helped Model Valent Wan Ting To Dwell In The World Of Celebrities

How The Rise In Betting Portals Will Lead To A Revolution In Igaming In India

Top 10 Flutter App Development Companies In The World 2022

Post-Pandemic Bloom And How Shillong Celebrated

NTV Founder Narendra Chowdary Made Koti Deepostavam 2021 A Grand Success!

GiveIndia Launches Institutional Giving To Support Philanthropy further

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Entrepreneurship Tips For 2022 By Rajesh Babu Kodali

Entrepreneurship Tips For 2022 By Rajesh Babu Kodali

Ace Entrepreneur Akshay Aggarwal Creates Astounding Success With His Investments And Ventures

Ace Entrepreneur Akshay Aggarwal Creates Astounding Success With His Investments And Ventures

Entrepreneur Rohit Kumar Talks About Motivation Of Getting Ahead With Media Trendz

Entrepreneur Rohit Kumar Talks About Motivation Of Getting Ahead With Media Trendz

Anil Shetty- Independent Investment Banker & Politician.

Anil Shetty- Independent Investment Banker & Politician.

Read More from Outlook

A 'Deaf Cafe' In Jharkhand Is Brewing Inclusion In A Teapot

A 'Deaf Cafe' In Jharkhand Is Brewing Inclusion In A Teapot

Rakhi Bose / 'La Gravitea' In Jamshedpur is run by a team of deaf amd mute chefs and servers who have found a new lease on life inside a hot cup of tea.

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Harish Manav / Right ahead of the Punjab Assembly Polls 2022, Captain Amarinder Singh formally announced a seat adjustment with the BJP. BJP’s Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also confirmed it.

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

Jayanta Oinam / Three-time Asian Champions Trophy Hockey champions India virtually sealed a semis spot with a clinical 3-1 win over Pakistan.

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Manoj Kumar Jha / In what direction is Bihar’s double-engine train moving? While the Niti Aayog report should have been a matter of collective shame, the Nitish govt invariably looks for a shroud of denial.

Advertisement