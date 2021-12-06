Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Nagaland Firing: Govt Announces Ex-Gratia, CM To Visit Mon

“The state government has condemned the incident in Oting village area of Mon district that resulted in the death of 13 civilians,” Nagaland Chief Secretary J Alam said in the statement.

Nagaland Firing: Govt Announces Ex-Gratia, CM To Visit Mon
Placards and black flag are put up at the venue of Hornbill festival in solidarity with the civilians, killed in an anti-insurgency operation, in Kisama, Nagaland. | PTI Photo

Trending

Nagaland Firing: Govt Announces Ex-Gratia, CM To Visit Mon
outlookindia.com
2021-12-06T14:51:01+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 2:51 pm

On Sunday, the Nagaland government on announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the 13 people killed in firing by security forces in Mon district where Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will make a visit on December 6.

The state government also decided to set up a High Level Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an IGP level officer to probe the incident that took place on Saturday evening, according to an official statement.

“The state government has condemned the incident in Oting village area of Mon district that resulted in the death of 13 civilians,” Nagaland Chief Secretary J Alam said in the statement.
He said an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be paid to the next of kin of the 13 deceased while the state government will bear the cost of medical treatment of the injured persons. Thirteen civilians were killed and 11 others injured by security forces in two consecutive incidents of firing, the first of which was possibly a case of mistaken identity.

Related Stories

Article 370: Can Farooq Abdullah Save His Father Sheikh Abdullah's Political Legacy In J&K?

Senior minister P Paiwang Konyak led a team of officers including the director general of police reached Oting village to monitor the situation, Alam said. He said two state government helicopters were pressed into service for emergency relief operations and four injured persons were airlifted from Mon to Dimapur for further medical treatment. Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangyu Phom also visited the injured at the Referral Hospital, Dimapur. Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton who was in New Delhi rushed back and went to Mon directly from Guwahati, Alam said.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will be visiting Mon on Monday morning accompanied by his cabinet colleagues and senior government officers to take an on the spot assessment of the situation and pay respect to the deceased, he said. Rio will interact with state government functionaries and civil society organisation leaders in Mon. “The state government once again assures people that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that justice prevails and appropriate actions as per the law of the land are taken,” said Alam.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Meanwhile, The NSCN(IM) which is holding peace talks with the Centre on the Naga political issue, condemned the killing of civilians by security forces and said it is a 'Black day' for the Naga people. "Such a barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity and those responsible for such heinous acts should be brought to justice," it said. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Neiphiu Rio Nagaland Shooting Victims Special Investigation Team (SIT) Civilian Casualty Health and Family Welfare.
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

Mapping The Sea

Mapping The Sea

Reaping The Whirlwind

Reaping The Whirlwind

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Seema Guha / Prime Minister Modi and Vladimir Putin have a clear vision of the India-Russia relations and are unlikely to be battered by ties with third countries (China-Russia or India-US).

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Ashutosh Sharma / Nagaland civilian killings are likely to derail the peace process at a time when New Delhi was fast-tracking talks with several political groups in the insurgency-hit region.

Analysis: Why Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health Management Will Be A Masterstroke

Analysis: Why Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health Management Will Be A Masterstroke

Soumitra Bose / Indian cricket team's new head coach Rahul Dravid is happy that new players took their opportunities in the India vs New Zealand series that the hosts won 1-0 in Mumbai.

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Seema Guha / India and Bangladesh are jointly observing 'Maitri Diwas' to commemorate 50 years of the Bangladesh Liberation War 1971 and India's role in the neighbouring nation's freedom struggle.

Advertisement