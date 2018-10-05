MNS Files Case Against Tanushree Dutta For Defaming Raj Thackeray

A non-cognisable offence complaint has been filed against actor Tanushree Dutta for allegedly defaming Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and his party.

The complaint was filed by a man named Sumant Dhas at Kaij police station in Beed district of Maharashtra.

Tanushree, who has accused Nana Patekar of harassing her, has reportedly said that Raj Thackeray wanted to succeed late Bal Thackeray as the Shiv Sena chief, but was unsuccessful in doing so.

The 'Dhol' actor has also claimed that MNS party workers were involved in the attack on her car after she opted out of the 2008 film 'Horn OK Pleassss' after alleged harassment by co-actor Patekar.

