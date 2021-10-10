Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Mental Health Day 2021: Challenges, Promises, Achivements

WHO, WFMH stress on a greater understanding of mental health issues, bridging the rich-poor gap vis-à-vis accessing medical help for disorders in a pandemic-hit world

Mental Health Day 2021: Challenges, Promises, Achivements
Representational Image

Trending

Mental Health Day 2021: Challenges, Promises, Achivements
outlookindia.com
2021-10-10T21:04:17+05:30
Nandini Nair

Nandini Nair

More stories from Nandini Nair
View All

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 9:04 pm

Every year, institutions such as the World Health Organization (WHO) celebrate September 10 as Mental Health Day. Yet, little is still known about the disorders to which the day is dedicated. Humans are social beings and what connects us all are bonds of empathy and awareness—skeins of concern through which international fora attempt to mitigate the taboo that once used to shroud discussions on mental health disorders.

While there has been a marked improvement in the landscape of understanding mental health disorders in the past ten years, it is only in the past year that everyone truly understood what it meant to be ‘mentally unwell’. Mental health challenges are often brushed aside or boxed into the vague and catchall definition of ‘crazy’; but the pandemic last year brought about a revolutionary change in a thought process that has been warped for long.

The unprecedented nature of the pandemic and the conditions it spawned bore a significant impact on mental health across society. The result was a sharp rise in fear, paranoia, intense phobias, general anxiety and mood disorders, namely depression. Whether it was lack of human contact, loss of loved ones or sudden loss of livelihood, being stuck at home or being placed at the frontline and facing the pandemic head-on, everyone faced their own kinds of demons. This, in a world when the gap between the haves and have-nots widened inexorably. Unsurprisingly, president of the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) Dr. Ingrid Daniels announced the theme for World Mental Health Day 2021 as “Mental Health in an unequal world”.

The pandemic made concrete the fact that in times of adversity the rich become richer, with Forbes announcing that Jeff Bezos was still the richest man alive, followed by Elon Musk--the two possessed a combined net worth of $8 trillion. On the other hand, there were scores of people across the globe who were unable to access basic healthcare or ran themselves into debt while doing so. The pandemic highlighted how economic disparity did not just result in differential access to resources for physical health, but also for mental health.

With the focus being on finding a fix for physical illnesses, the common person had to forego the need to heal themselves mentally. Indeed, the latter became a matter of luxury or privilege, irrespective of the fact that medically, its importance continues to be at par with other ailments. Taking notice of this, WHO and WFMH decided upon this year’s theme with the campaign line—‘mental health care for all: let's make it a reality’.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

From earlier this year, WHO and WFMH have emphasised that World Mental Health Day is not just one day of awareness and celebration, but a year-long campaign, with studies and programmes conducted and the results being compared. These programmes are almost always facilitated directly or indirectly by celebrities who choose to speak up about their mental health problems, such as Simon Biles or Naomi Osaka quitting the Olympics and French Open respectively to not just focus on healing themselves mentally, but also to use their global platform to reach out to millions about the reality of mental disorders and the challenges they pose.

Closer home, the most celebrated figure who has encouraged the breaking of taboos around mental health discussions and treatment, Deepika Padukone, has actively used her foundation LiveLoveLaugh to take affirmative action for the betterment of the mental health scenario in India, while also holding lectures and discussions. This year’s guest was Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra.

While efforts to integrate mental health challenges into the mainstream are going on, one can hope that with time and effort access to mental healthcare can be achieved in an equitable and fair manner.

 For more information and resources:

https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-mental-health-day

https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-mental-health-day/2021

https://www.mentalhealth.org.uk/campaigns/world-mental-health-day

https://wfmh.global/2021-world-mental-health-global-awareness-campaign-world-mental-health-day-theme/

https://wfmh.global/world-mental-health-day/

https://talktome.co.in/contact_us.html

https://yellowclub.in/one-to-one-therapy-registration/

https://themindclan.com/about

http://nimhans.ac.in/pssmhs-helpline/

https://www.therapizeindia.com/

Tags

Nandini Nair World Mental health Day Pandemic Mental Health World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) World Health Org­anisation (WHO)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Over 500 Detained In Kashmir After The Targeted Attack On Civilians

Over 500 Detained In Kashmir After The Targeted Attack On Civilians

Naseer A Ganai / Most of the people detained are having cases of stone-throwing against them or they were affiliated with some proscribed separatist organisations.

Coal Crisis: Govt Scrambles All Resources To Avert Power Shortage

Coal Crisis: Govt Scrambles All Resources To Avert Power Shortage

Outlook Business Team / The domestic coal-based power generation has grown by nearly 24 per cent in this year (till September 2021) based on a robust supply from the coal companies.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20: India Women Lose Tour Finale By 14 Runs

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20: India Women Lose Tour Finale By 14 Runs

Outlook Web Bureau / Chasing a 150-run target against Australia women, India women could manage only 135/6 in 20 overs. India already lost the multi-series format.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday

Outlook Web Desk / The shutdown has been called by the three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra - Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

Advertisement