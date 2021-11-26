Mayor And Deputy Mayor May Not Contest In Kolkata Municipal Corporation Polls

Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
"It is time to bring the second generation of party leaders to the fore. It should start from the corporation and municipality elections. In that case, giving ticket to Firhad Hakim's daughter Priyadarshini instead of him will not be unexpected," a senior Trinamool Congress leader said.

| PTI Photo

2021-11-26T22:12:33+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 10:12 pm

With the Kolkata Municipal Corporation(KMC) election round the corner, it is almost certain that the Trinamool Congress -- following the 'One Man One Post' rule, might not give ticket to the outgoing Mayor and Deputy Mayor -- Firhad Hakim and Atin Ghosh, respectively, making way for the next generation candidates to take the responsibility of the party in the corporation.

"It is time to bring the second generation of party leaders to the fore. It should start from the corporation and municipality elections. In that case, giving ticket to Firhad Hakim's daughter Priyadarshini instead of him will not be unexpected," a senior Trinamool Congress leader said.

"In the same way, instead of a few senior leaders who have different responsibilities in the party, we are thinking of giving tickets to the younger generation so they can work energetically for the improvement of the city. But everything depends on the decision of our leader," the leader added.

There are strong indications within the party that the former BJP union minister who joined Trinamool Congress might become the mayoral candidate and the face of the party in the forthcoming polls. Though there has been no official confirmation about this but according to party insiders Babul Supriyo is 'most favourite' among the candidates for the post because he is preferred by Trinamool Congress All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee who is the main decision maker in the party at present.

Mamata Banerjee is likely to finalise the list of candidates on Friday. It is expected that the party might announce the name of the candidates any time. The last day for nomination is December 1.

-With PTI Inputs

