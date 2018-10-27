﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Khashoggi's Killers Will Be Prosecuted In Saudi Arabia: Saudi Foreign Minister

Khashoggi's Killers Will Be Prosecuted In Saudi Arabia: Saudi Foreign Minister

Saudi Arabia will prosecute the suspects in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 October 2018
Khashoggi's Killers Will Be Prosecuted In Saudi Arabia: Saudi Foreign Minister
AP Image
Khashoggi's Killers Will Be Prosecuted In Saudi Arabia: Saudi Foreign Minister
outlookindia.com
2018-10-27T14:06:13+0530
Related Stories

Saudi Arabia will prosecute the suspects in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Riyadh's foreign minister said on Saturday in response to a call by Turkey for their extradition.

"On the issue of extradition, the individuals are Saudi nationals. They're detained in Saudi Arabia, and the investigation is in Saudi Arabia, and they will be prosecuted in Saudi Arabia," Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said at a regional defence forum in the Bahraini capital.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called for the extradition of the 18 Saudi nationals who authorities say were involved in the murder of Khashoggi, a Saudi government critic killed in his country's consulate in Istanbul this month.

Khashoggi had gone to the Saudi consulate to collect papers which would allow him to get married to his fiancee on the ill-fated day, after which he was reported missing by his fiancee Hatice Cengiz, who was waiting outside the building for him to re-emerge.

Earlier, Saudi's Attorney General Shaikh Suood bin Abdullah Al Mo'jab confirmed that the journalist's killing was pre-meditated. The report also claims that Khashoggi was murdered by a group of men who had close relations with the Saudi's crown prince.

(With Agency Inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Jamal Khashoggi Saudi Arabia Jamal Khashoggi's Death International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : I-League: Pedro Manzis Scores Hat-Trick As Chennai City Beat Arrows 4-1 In Season Opener
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters