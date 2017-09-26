The Website
26 September 2017

Karnataka HC Judge Who Had Ordered CBI Probe Into Ishrat Jahan Encounter Resigns, No Reason Cited

The judge was reportedly unhappy that he was not made the chief justice of any court despite his seniority.
Outlook Web Bureau
Image courtesy: karnatakajudiciary.kar,nic.in
2017-09-26

Karnataka High Court judge Justice Jayant Patel has resigned but has not cited any reasons.

"Justice Jayant Patel yesterday sent in his resignation to Karnataka Chief Justice S K Mukherjee, who is retiring from the current post on October 9," office of the Karnataka High Court Registrar General told PTI here.

The resignation has been faxed to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Chief Justice Dipak Misra, it said.

The judge was reportedly unhappy that he was not made the chief justice of any court despite his seniority.

The resignation comes days after Patel was transferred to the Allahabad High Court.

He was to set to retire on August three next year.

Patel, who was the acting Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court, was shifted to the Karnataka High Court in February 2016.

He was in the limelight after he ordered a CBI probe into the Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state.

(PTI)

