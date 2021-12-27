Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
J&K Govt Inks 39 MoUs Worth Rs 18,300 Cr With Country's Real Estate Investors

Addressing a press conference at the summit, he said the government has already implemented the realty law RERA and adopted the Model Tenancy Act in the UT.

J&K Govt Inks 39 MoUs Worth Rs 18,300 Cr With Country's Real Estate Investors
Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. | PTI Photo/Kamal Singh

J&K Govt Inks 39 MoUs Worth Rs 18,300 Cr With Country's Real Estate Investors
2021-12-27T21:42:41+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 9:42 pm

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday opened the union territory to the country's real estate investors by signing 39 MoUs worth Rs 18,300 crore for the development of housing and commercial projects. Terming the signing of the MoUs at J&K Real Estate Summit here "historic'', Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said it is a major step towards transformation of the UT.

Addressing a press conference at the summit, he said the government has already implemented the realty law RERA and adopted the Model Tenancy Act in the UT. He emphasised that the government will consider reducing stamp duty on registration of properties and set up a single-window system for faster approval of projects. "We have signed 39 MoUs today. We have received investment proposals of Rs 18,300 crore," he told reporters here.

The summit was organised by the J&K government, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and realtors' body NAREDCO. Sinha said these MoUs will help generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in J&K. He also announced that a similar real estate summit will be held in Srinagar on May 21-22 next year. Asked about opposition parties' allegations that land parcels of the local people will be taken away in the name of development, Sinha said this is an "effort to create fear and incite people". There will be no demographic change, he added.

-With PTI Inputs

