Virat Kohli's poor form against Australia in Test cricket continued on Saturday.

After scoring 692 runs including four centuries in the last tour Down Under, Kohli managed scores of 0,13,12,15,6,3,34 in the last seven innings against the Aussies.

But he became the 28th visiting batsman to score 1000 Test runs in Australia. His average of 59.05 is the best in the past 50 years, and fourth best overall.

The skipper got a start in India's second innings but departed after making 34 even as India extend their lead by 166 runs on Day 3 of the opening Border-Gavaskar Test match at Adelaide. In the first innings, the right-handed batsman managed three runs only.

The poor run, however, failed to dampen Kohli's spirit, after all, cricket is a team sport. The 30-year-old in fact did everything in his capacity to enjoy the outing at the Adelaide Oval.

During the third day's play, Kohli was seen swaying. Cricket Australia shared a gif, with captain "Virat's loving it..."

India scored 250 runs in the first innings thanks to a Cheteshwar Pujara century, then bowled out the hosts for 235 to take a 15-run lead.

At the close of Day 3, India were 166 runs ahead with Pujara unbeaten on 40.