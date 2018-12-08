﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India's Tour Of Australia: 'Dancing' Virat Kohli Keeps Himself Busy In Adelaide – Video

India's Tour Of Australia: 'Dancing' Virat Kohli Keeps Himself Busy In Adelaide – Video

India scored 250 runs in the first innings thanks to a Cheteshwar Pujara century, then bowled out the hosts for 235 to take a 15-run lead.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 December 2018
India's Tour Of Australia: 'Dancing' Virat Kohli Keeps Himself Busy In Adelaide – Video
Screengrabs composite
India's Tour Of Australia: 'Dancing' Virat Kohli Keeps Himself Busy In Adelaide – Video
outlookindia.com
2018-12-08T16:28:52+0530
Also Read

Virat Kohli's poor form against Australia in Test cricket continued on Saturday.

After scoring 692 runs including four centuries in the last tour Down Under, Kohli managed scores of 0,13,12,15,6,3,34 in the last seven innings against the Aussies.

But he became the 28th visiting batsman to score 1000 Test runs in Australia. His average of 59.05 is the best in the past 50 years, and fourth best overall.

The skipper got a start in India's second innings but departed after making 34 even as India extend their lead by 166 runs on Day 3 of the opening Border-Gavaskar Test match at Adelaide. In the first innings, the right-handed batsman managed three runs only.

The poor run, however, failed to dampen Kohli's spirit, after all, cricket is a team sport. The 30-year-old in fact did everything in his capacity to enjoy the outing at the Adelaide Oval.

During the third day's play, Kohli was seen swaying. Cricket Australia shared a gif, with captain "Virat's loving it..."

India scored 250 runs in the first innings thanks to a Cheteshwar Pujara century, then bowled out the hosts for 235 to take a 15-run lead.

At the close of Day 3, India were 166 runs ahead with Pujara unbeaten on 40.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Adelaide, Australia India's Tour Of Australia Cricket India vs Australia Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Madhuri Dixit Dispels Rumour That She Is Contesting From Pune On A BJP Ticket
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters