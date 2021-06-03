Will Continue Efforts To Bring Back Mehul Choksi: Centre

With regard to fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that India is steadfast that fugitives are brought back to country.
“We will continue to make all efforts so that he (Mehul Choksi) is brought back to India”, said MEA in a statement.
(More details awaited.)
