June 03, 2021
Will Continue Efforts To Bring Back Mehul Choksi: Centre

'We will continue to make all efforts so that he (Mehul Choksi) is brought back to India', said MEA in a statement.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 June 2021, Last Updated at 6:04 pm
Mehul Choksi
2021-06-03T18:04:05+05:30

With regard to fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that India is steadfast that fugitives are brought back to country.

“We will continue to make all efforts so that he (Mehul Choksi) is brought back to India”, said MEA in a statement.

(More details awaited.)

