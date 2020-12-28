‘Wall Of Lies’ Will Soon Fall, Hopeful Of Resolving Issue: Tomar On Farmers’ Stir

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said a "wall of lies" has been erected in a "planned manner" to persuade farmers against the new farm laws and added that it will not last long and protesting peasants will soon realise the truth.

The minister also reiterated that he remains hopeful about finding an early solution to end the impasse.

Various farmers’ unions from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting the Centre’s new agri laws at various protest sites along the Delhi border.

The protesting farmers have demanded that the Centre should immediately repeal the new legislations and threatened to intensify their stir in the coming days if their issues are not addressed.

So far, five rounds of formal talks held between the Centre and 40 protesting farm unions have failed to break the ice. After repeated requests from the Centre to resume the discussion to end the stalemate, the unions had proposed to hold talks on December 29. The government, in response, has written to the unions inviting them for a meeting on December 30.

"Soon, some way out will emerge and we will reach towards the solution. Everyone knows that a wall built out of lies is never strong. Truth is truth. There is going to be a time when people will start accepting the truth," Tomar said addressing a virtual event organised by Confederation of NGOs of Rural India (CNRI).

He said the benefits of the new farm laws have started reaching farmers. Many peasants are viewing the legislations “positively”, but there is "confusion" among some sections of the community. "I am hopeful we will be successful in clearing their concerns," he noted.

Further, Tomar said the government was and will always be ready for talks because, in a democratic setup, the government believes that dialogue is the only weapon for resolving issues.

Stating that discussions on reforming the farm sector began way back in 1990s, the minister said many committees were set up and consultations were held across the country. Even the previous governments had debated and reached a consensus but somehow could not implement them.

But the Modi government took the initiative and enacted the three agri laws, he said. "I am happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought revolutionary changes through farm laws keeping the future of the country in mind. I am confident that these laws will benefit poor, small and marginal farmers across the country," Tomar said.

