‘Cannot Let Our Guard Down’: CM Arvind Kejriwal Extends Covid Lockdown In Delhi Till May 17

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the Covid-induced lockdown in Delhi has been extended till May 17.

The previous lockdown was scheduled to end at 5 am tomorrow.

Stating that lockdown has greatly helped contain the spread of the virus, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government decided to extend it by a week after taking into consideration views of various sections of society.

He also said that the government will additionally impose stricter curbs during next week to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed adding that metro services will remain suspended.

These developments come in the backdrop of Delhi logging 17,364 new infections and 332 Covid-19 fatalities on Saturday.

While announcing the extension of the lockdown, Kejriwal on Sunday said that although Covid-19 cases have come down in the last few days, any leniency would squander the gains achieved so far.

Following a steep rise in Covid-19 cases, the AAP government had imposed its first lockdown on April 20.

Although, the cases have come down and the positivity rate has reduced from a high of 35 per cent on April 26 to around 23 per cent now, strict curbs need to be in place, the Delhi CM said.

The chief minister also said that oxygen supply in Delhi has improved significantly in the last few days. Vaccination is also going on at a fast pace although there is lack of adequate vaccine stock, Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued a new set of guidelines to be followed in the city.

Marriages can only be held at home or court with not more than 20 people, the order stated adding, "There will be a complete prohibition on marriage ceremonies at public places, banquet halls, hotels and similar places during the period.”

The DDMA further said district magistrates, deputy commissioners of police, authorities concerned will be responsible for ensuring COVID-appropriate behaviour at inter-state bus terminals, railway stations, mandis and shops providing essential goods.

(With PTI inputs)

