SC Tells Centre 'Talks Bound To Fail', Suggests Formation Of Farmers-Govt Committee

The apex court also allowed the petitioners to implead the organisations and unions representing the protesting farmers.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 December 2020
Supreme Court of India
2020-12-16T14:15:35+05:30
The Supreme Court on Wednesday while hearing two petitions seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders suggested the formation of a committee to hold talks with the farmers' bodies. The court observed that farmers' protest at Delhi border could soon snowball into a national issue and therefore it suggests the formation of a committee to resolve the matter.

The supreme court bench comprising of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian also noted that the talks between Central government and farmers representatives were not yielding the desired results.

The CJI told the centre that the negotiation will fail again if you do not have an open mind.

The CJI said, "Farmers perceive the laws are against them and your negotiation is bound to fail again unless you do so with an open mind."

"Mr Mehta (Solicitor General Tushar Mehta) we will tell you what we are planning to do. We will form a committee to resolve the dispute. It will have members of Bharatiya Kisan Union, Government of India and other farmer organizations. We will ask farmer organizations to be also a part of the committee, as it will soon become a national issue," CJI Bobde said.

It also issued notice to central, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab governments on the PIL seeking removal of farmers from the Delhi borders.

The apex court also allowed the petitioners to implead the organisations and unions representing the protesting farmers.

Filed by a law student, Rishabh Sharma, the petition demanded that protesters be shifted to some other place and the Delhi borders, which have been blocked due to the protests, be reopened. 

 The case will be heard again tomorrow.

