February 23, 2021
Corona
Won't Allow Sale Of Patanjali's Coronil Without 'Proper Certification': Maharashtra Minister

Won't Allow Sale Of Patanjali's Coronil Without 'Proper Certification': Maharashtra Minister

The Maharashtra home minister said this a day after the IMA expressed shock over the 'blatant lie of WHO certification'

Outlook Web Bureau 23 February 2021
Won't Allow Sale Of Patanjali's Coronil Without 'Proper Certification': Maharashtra Minister
Maharashra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
PTI
Won't Allow Sale Of Patanjali's Coronil Without 'Proper Certification': Maharashtra Minister
2021-02-23T17:53:27+05:30
The sale of Patajanli's Coronil tablets shall not be permitted in Maharashtra without "proper certification", informed state home minister Anil Deshmukh. 

This development came a day after the Indian Medical Association expressed its concerns over the "blatant lie of WHO certification" for the Coronil tablets. Patanjali claims the tablet is an evidence-based medicine to fight Covid-19. 

While the IMA also demanded an explanation from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in whose presence the medicine was launched, the World Health Organization clarified that it had not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment of Covid-19.

Without naming anyone, Deshmukh said on Twitter that it was "highly deplorable" that two senior Union ministers endorsed the drug.

"The #IMA has questioned the said `clinical trials' of #Coronil & WHO refuted the false claims made by #Patanjali Ayurveda for giving any certificate regarding its effectiveness for #Covid19 treatment," Deshmukh said.

"...selling of #Coronil without proper certification from competent health organizations like #WHO, #IMA and others will not be allowed in Maharashtra," the minister said.

Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved had on February 19 said the Coronil tablet had received certification from the Ayush Ministry as a medicine supporting COVID-19 treatment as per the WHO's certification scheme.

However, Patanjali's managing director Acharya Balkrishna later said "We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India" and "WHO does not approve or disapprove any drugs".

With PTI Inputs 

