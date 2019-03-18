PM Narendra Modi Pays Last Respects To Manohar Parrikar In Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who died of pancreatic cancer on Sunday.

After arriving in the coastal state, Modi reached the Kala Academy in Panaji where he paid his last respect to the 63-year-old senior leader. He met Parrikar's family members and offered his condolences to them.

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman also met Parrikar's family members.

Earlier in New Delhi, a Union Cabinet meeting was convened to condole the demise of Parrikar, following which Modi left for Goa.

BJP president Amit Shah will also be in the coastal state to take part in the funeral procession of the late leader, the party said.

The chief minister's body has been kept at the Kala Academy to allow the public pay their tributes.

Earlier in the morning, his mortal remains were kept the BJP office in Panaji, located around three km from the Kala Bhawan, for the party leaders and workers to pay their last respects.

Parrikar, a four-time chief minister, died at his private residence Sunday evening after battling the pancreatic ailment since February last year. The IIT graduate represented Panaji Assembly seat in the state for over two decades.

Parrikar's final journey will begin after 4 pm.

His last rites will be performed at 5 pm at the Miramar beach here, next to the memorial of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, who was also cremated there.

Parrikar would be accorded a state funeral with full military honours, according to the home ministry. The central government has announced national mourning on Monday.

