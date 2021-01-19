January 19, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Of Those Vaccinated For Covid, 0.18% Were Adverse Events, Says Government

Of Those Vaccinated For Covid, 0.18% Were Adverse Events, Says Government

NITI Aayog member V K Paul said concerns about adverse effects and serious problems post immunisation as of now seem to be unfounded, negligible, and insignificant

Outlook Web Bureau 19 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Of Those Vaccinated For Covid, 0.18% Were Adverse Events, Says Government
File Photo
Of Those Vaccinated For Covid, 0.18% Were Adverse Events, Says Government
outlookindia.com
2021-01-19T18:27:15+05:30

The government on Tuesday said that of the total people vaccinated against Covid-19 so far, 0.18 per cent experienced adverse events following immunisation, while 0.002 per cent had to be hospitalised which is fairly low.

NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul while addressing a press conference said concerns about adverse effects and serious problems post immunisation as of now seem to be unfounded, negligible, and insignificant. He also stressed that both the vaccines are safe.

 Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "As per the data available so far, only 0.18 per cent is the Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) and 0.002 is the percentage of the people who were hospitalized following immunization. These are fairly low, in fact, lowest so far as we know in the world in the first three days."

 He said India recorded the highest number of first day vaccinations for Covid-19 immunisation.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Delhi HC Asks Govt To Respond On Plea Seeking Aarogya Setu App Details Under RTI Act

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi NITI Aayog COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos