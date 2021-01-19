Of Those Vaccinated For Covid, 0.18% Were Adverse Events, Says Government

The government on Tuesday said that of the total people vaccinated against Covid-19 so far, 0.18 per cent experienced adverse events following immunisation, while 0.002 per cent had to be hospitalised which is fairly low.

NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul while addressing a press conference said concerns about adverse effects and serious problems post immunisation as of now seem to be unfounded, negligible, and insignificant. He also stressed that both the vaccines are safe.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "As per the data available so far, only 0.18 per cent is the Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) and 0.002 is the percentage of the people who were hospitalized following immunization. These are fairly low, in fact, lowest so far as we know in the world in the first three days."

He said India recorded the highest number of first day vaccinations for Covid-19 immunisation.

With PTI inputs

