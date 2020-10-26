Nitish Kumar No Longer Capable Of Managing Bihar’s Affairs, Says Tejashwi Yadav

Also read Drawing Large Crowds, Tejashwi Yadav Leading The Charge In Bihar Polls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is no longer capable of managing the affairs of the state, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday, drawing sharp retorts from leaders of the ruling NDA.

In an apparent reference to the 69-year-old chief minister’s age, Tejashwi said that Nitish Kumar lacks the zeal and spirit to face tough situations and gives up easily. "It seems that he has become fatigued from the kind of boring, meaningless speeches he is giving and the things he is doing. Nitish Kumar is tired now and he is no longer able to manage Bihar," Tejashwi said.

The comment drew sharp reactions from leaders of the ruling coalition who termed Tejashwi’s remarks as "meaningless".

JD(U) state president Basistha Narayan Singh said, "Nitish Kumar is more energetic than many youngsters. He works for 14-15 hours a day. Tejashwi’s tired comment is bereft of logic."

Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey too derided the comment, saying that NDA leaders have always worked with zeal and passion for the development of the state and the country.

Tejashwi had made a similar comment earlier, to which Nitish Kumar had retorted by saying, “he (Tejashwi) says I am tired, let him first answer where was he when coronavirus hit Bihar.”

Tejashwi was in Delhi when the pandemic hit Bihar in March. He returned to Patna in May.

