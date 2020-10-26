October 26, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Nitish Kumar No Longer Capable Of Managing Bihar’s Affairs, Says Tejashwi Yadav

Nitish Kumar No Longer Capable Of Managing Bihar’s Affairs, Says Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that Nitish Kumar was fatigued and lacked the zeal to face tough challenges.

PTI 26 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Nitish Kumar No Longer Capable Of Managing Bihar’s Affairs, Says Tejashwi Yadav
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses an election campaign rally, ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls, in Kaimur district.
PTI
Nitish Kumar No Longer Capable Of Managing Bihar’s Affairs, Says Tejashwi Yadav
outlookindia.com
2020-10-26T10:32:08+05:30
Also read

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is no longer capable of managing the affairs of the state, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday, drawing sharp retorts from leaders of the ruling NDA.

In an apparent reference to the 69-year-old chief minister’s age, Tejashwi said that Nitish Kumar lacks the zeal and spirit to face tough situations and gives up easily. "It seems that he has become fatigued from the kind of boring, meaningless speeches he is giving and the things he is doing. Nitish Kumar is tired now and he is no longer able to manage Bihar," Tejashwi said.

The comment drew sharp reactions from leaders of the ruling coalition who termed Tejashwi’s remarks as "meaningless".

JD(U) state president Basistha Narayan Singh said, "Nitish Kumar is more energetic than many youngsters. He works for 14-15 hours a day. Tejashwi’s tired comment is bereft of logic."

Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey too derided the comment, saying that NDA leaders have always worked with zeal and passion for the development of the state and the country.

Tejashwi had made a similar comment earlier, to which Nitish Kumar had retorted by saying, “he (Tejashwi) says I am tired, let him first answer where was he when coronavirus hit Bihar.”

Tejashwi was in Delhi when the pandemic hit Bihar in March. He returned to Patna in May.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Mike Pompeo Arrives Today, To Hold 2+2 Talks With Jaishankar And Rajnath Singh

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Tejashwi Yadav Nitish Kumar Bihar Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos