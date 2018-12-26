Miffed Over Court Decision, Prosecutor Assaults Judge Outside Courtroom In Nagpur

﻿
An investigation was on into the incident, police said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 December 2018
Upset over a decision, an assistant prosecutor allegedly assaulted a sessions court judge in the court premises on Wednesday in Maharastra, according to police. 

The incident took place around noon outside a lift on the seventh floor of the district sessions court, police said.

Senior civil judge K R Deshpande alleged that assistant public prosecutor D M Parate slapped him outside the courtroom, Sadar police station in-charge Sunil Bonde told reporters, quoting the judge's complaint.

The accused was apparently miffed over a decision taken by the judge in a case, he said.

An investigation was on into the incident, police said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

When contacted, district government pleader Nitin Telgote condemned the incident.

"He (the accused) should not have done this. If he had any grievances, he should have taken it up in a proper manner...the society does not expect this from lawyers," Telgote told.

PTI

