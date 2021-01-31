Was Saddened When Violence Broke Out On Republic Day: PM Narendra Modi On Farmers’ Tractor Rally

Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country witnessed many sad events during Republic Day this year, in an apparent reference to the violence that broke out during the farmers’ tractor rally, earlier this week.

Citizens across the country were very pained to see the tricolour being dishonoured on January 26, Modi said.

Clashes broke out between security personnel and protesting farmers in the national capital on January 26, when a group of farmers hoisted religious flags atop the Red Fort.

During his 30-minute long address the PM also lauded ‘unsung heroes’ who have been recently honoured with the Padma awards.

Meanwhile, talking about the Covid-19 vaccination drive, Modi said, "in just 15 days, India vaccinated more than 30 lakh corona warriors when other countries like the US and UK took a longer time."

India became Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) during the coronavirus crisis as our ongoing vaccination drive will ensure that every citizen of the country is administered the Covid-19 jab, the PM added.

The Prime Minister also said that there’s been a major shift in people’s perspective during the last one year regarding products manufactured in India. A lot of customers are now demanding ‘Made In India’ products and people have shown their support for the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign, Modi said.

Today’s episode marks the 73rd episode of the PM’s radio programme. This comes just a day ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget for 2021-22 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

This is also the PM’s first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ after farmers in the national capital stepped up their protests against the Centre’s agriculture legislations.

