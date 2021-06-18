India Records 62,480 New Covid Cases; Active Cases Below 8 Lakh After 73 Days

India has recorded 62480 new Covid-19 cases and 1587 deaths in the last 24 hours. On Thursday the country had recorded 62,331 cases and 1,182 deaths. The latest data shows a narrow improvement in terms of the number of fresh cases. Also, the active cases have stood below 8 lakh after a gap of 73 days.

The daily test positivity rate stood at 3.24 per cent, showing continuous decline. Maharashtra has the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 26.86 crore of which five crore were given to beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years, the Union Health Ministry had said on Thursday.

In this 18 to 44 year age group, 18,94,803 were given the first dose of a vaccine and 88,017 the second shot on Thursday. In total, 4,93,56,276 people of this age group in 37 states and Union Territories have received their first dose and 10,58,514 their second dose since the beginning of the third phase of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18 to 44 year age group, the ministry said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 26,86,65,914 according to a 7 pm provisional report.

This include 1,00,95,383 healthcare and 1,69,96,277 frontline wrokers who have taken the first dose, 70,32,270 healthcare and 89,63,142 frontline who got the second dose. In the 18 to 44 year age group 4,93,56,276 individuals got the first and 10,58,514 the second dose.

In the 45 to 60 year age group, 7,84,18,488 people got the first dose and 1,23,95,893 beneficiaries the second shot of vaccine. Among the senior citizens, 6,37,34,314 people have been given the first jab and 2,06,15,357 beneficiaries the second one.

As of day 153 of the immunisation drive, a total of 29,64,596 vaccine doses was administered. Among them, 25,81,421 beneficiaries were given the first dose and 3,83,175 people got the second dose according to the provisional report till 7 pm.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine