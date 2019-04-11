In Assam, PM Modi Accuses Congress Of <em>'Tughlaq Road Chunav Ghotala'</em>

﻿
In Assam, PM Modi Accuses Congress Of 'Tughlaq Road Chunav Ghotala'

The 'naamdari parivar' (famed family) is engaged in corruption and has made it a way a life for which its members are now on bail, but they call the 'chowkidar a chor', PM Narendra Modi said.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 April 2019
PM Narendra Modi in Kendukona attacked Congress saying "naamdari parivar" (famed family) is engaged in corruption.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Congress of indulging in corruption and said a new scam "Tughlaq Road Chunav Ghotala" by it has come to the fore.

In the new scam crores of rupees meant for nutrition of poor children and expectant mothers have been seized even as old cases of corruption against it are still on, he told a rally in Assam's Kendukona.

The "naamdari parivar" (famed family) is engaged in corruption and has made it a way a life for which its members are now on bail, but they call the "chowkidar a chor", he said.

"There is a Tughlaq Road in Delhi and there is a bungalow there where a big leader lives. During the last few days, a game involving several crores of rupees is being played. Sack loads of currency notes are being recovered from those people who are connected with this bungalow," he said.

"This is the Tughlaq Road Chunav Ghotala and Congress indulges in corruption to win elections ... If they do not loot, how will they fight elections?

"It is a sin to vote for such people," Modi said adding Congress has compromised the security of the nation by demanding proof of attack on terrorist camps in Pakistan.

Criticising the Congress for indulging in vote bank politics, Modi said had it wanted they could have solved the problems in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir after the 1971 Indo-Pak war. "But they kept the issues burning deliberately for their vested interests."

Congress allowed infiltration to ensure that their vote bank remained intact.

"But this chowkidar will ensure that infiltration is stopped to protect the interests of the people of Assam and North East ... We will ensure Indo-Bangla border fencing is completed soon, that there are no names of foreigners in the National Register of Citizens and no genuine Indians are left out," he added.

(PTI)

