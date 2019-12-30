DMK Women's Wing Draws 'Rangolis' With Anti-CAA Slogans After Protesters Detained For Same

December 30, 2019
Poshan
The DMK's move comes on a day when eight people were detained and released by Chennai police for drawing rangoli with anti CAA slogans

PTI 30 December 2019
Kolam or rangoli with anti-CAA slogans seen outside DMK member's house.
ANI/Twitter
outlookindia.com
2019-12-30T11:51:10+0530

Upping the ante against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the DMK on Sunday asked its Women's Wing members to draw kolams (rangoli) outside their homes with slogans against the controversial law and National Register of Citizens on December 30, party sources said.

Party Women's Wing Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi has asked the members to draw kolams outside their homes with slogans like "NO CAA, NO NRC," as per DMK chief MK Stalin's
instructions, they said.

Kolams were also seen outside homes of late M Karunanidhi, DMK Chief MK Stalin and Kanimozhi on Monday.

Incidentally, such kolams were drawn outside Kanimozhi's CIT Colony residence on Sunday evening.

The DMK's move comes on a day when eight people including five women were detained and released by the city police for drawing rangoli with anti CAA slogans in Besant Nagar
locality.

Police had detained them as the protesters had no permission.

DMK is leading the anti-CAA protests in Tamil Nadu.

The amended citizenship act envisages providing Indian nationality to persecuted minorities such as Hindus from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who came to India as refugees prior to December 2014.

