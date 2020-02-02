February 02, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Delhi Polls: Congress Releases Manifesto, Promises Unemployment Allowance, Cashback Schemes

Delhi Polls: Congress Releases Manifesto, Promises Unemployment Allowance, Cashback Schemes

The manifesto also committed to spend 25 per cent budget each year on fighting pollution and improving transport facilities.

PTI 02 February 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Delhi Polls: Congress Releases Manifesto, Promises Unemployment Allowance, Cashback Schemes
Press conference by Congress to release its manifesto for Delhi Assembly elections 2020.
ANI/Twitter
Delhi Polls: Congress Releases Manifesto, Promises Unemployment Allowance, Cashback Schemes
outlookindia.com
2020-02-02T14:17:16+0530

The Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for Delhi polls, promising to implement unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000-7,500 per month and cashback schemes for water and power consumers if voted to power.

Presenting the manifesto, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said the party will provide free power up to 300 unit per month.

The manifesto also committed to spend 25 per cent budget each year on fighting pollution and improving transport facilities.

An unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 for graduates and Rs 7,500 for post graduates per month will be provided under the Yuva Swabhiman Yojna, he said.

Congress will launch flagship cashback schemes for power and water supply to benefit consumers in saving these resources. The party, if voted to power, will open 100 Indira Canteens to provide subsidised meals at Rs 15, Chopra said.

The Congress will challenge the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Supreme Court and demand the Centre to withdraw the law. The party will also not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the existing form of the National Population Register (NPR), if voted to power in Delhi.

Next Story >>

J&K: Civilians, CRPF Jawan Injured In Grenade Attack In Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Subhash Chopra Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Congress National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos