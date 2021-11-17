Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Air Pollution Measures: Schools Shut, Ban On Industrial Activities, Work From Home For 50% Staff

Delhi recorded its air quality index at 389 at 9 am on Wednesday after slipping into the severe zone on Tuesday when AQI was recorded at 403 at 4 pm.

Delhi Air Pollution Measures: Schools Shut, Ban On Industrial Activities, Work From Home For 50% Staff
Delhi air pollution crisis | PTI | File Photo

Trending

Delhi Air Pollution Measures: Schools Shut, Ban On Industrial Activities, Work From Home For 50% Staff
outlookindia.com
2021-11-17T14:10:34+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 2:10 pm

The alarming levels of pollution in Delhi in the aftermath of Diwali and unabated crop-burning has left the city choking with authorities scrambling to bring matters under control. With the capital's AQI not showing any signs of improving anytime before Sunday, several restrictions and guidelines have been issued by the government as well as the Supreme Court, which spoke on the matter on Wednesday. 

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by environmental activist Aditya Dubey and law student Aman Banka, who sought directions to provide stubble-removing machines to small and marginal farmers for free.

Coming down on those who sit in "5 stars" and complain about stubble burning and pollution, the court said that it does not want to punish farmers for burning stubble. Addressing the blame -game between the Centre and Delhi government over the issue of pollution, Chief Justice of India MV Ramana observed that debates about air quality on TV channels were causing "more pollution than any other sources. 

Related Stories

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Remains At 'Very Poor' Category, Situation Unlikely To Improve Until Sunday

Delhi Winters Are Now About A Frothy Yamuna And Hazardous Air

According to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), air quality is considered to be in the 'emergency' category if the PM2.5 and PM10 levels continue to be above 300 micrograms per cubic metre and 500 micrograms per cubic metre respectively for 48 hours or more.

The city recorded its air quality index at 389 at 9 am. It had slipped into the severe zone on Tuesday and was recorded at 403 at 4 pm.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

In light of the alarming conditions, what are the steps being taken to counter the pollution problem?

Promoting Public Transport

The Arvind Kejriwal government has taken several steps to control the toxic air of Delhi. 

It is hiring around 1,000 private buses and has sought the DDMA's permission for standing passengers in Metro trains and buses in the city.

At present, buses and Metro trains in Delhi are permitted to ply with 100 per cent seating capacity, but no standing passengers are allowed, a restriction imposed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) due to COVID-19.

The transport department has sought permission from the DDMA to allow standing passengers in buses. 

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took to Twitter to request people in the national capital to avail public transport as he announced the hiring of 1,000 private buses for a month. Car-polling is also being promoted.

A decision on the odd-even scheme is yet to be made. The odd-even scheme is a vehicle rationing scheme under which odd and even numbered vehicles ply on alternate days. Vehicles with registration numbers ending in odd numbers are allowed on the roads on odd days and even-numbered vehicles are allowed on even days.

Schools To Remain Closed

By order of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) late Tuesday night, schools, colleges and educational institutions in the National Capital Region will remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education.

Work From Home For 50 Per Cent Staff

NCR state governments have been directed to allow work from home (WFH) for at least 50 percent of their staff in offices in NCR till Sunday and encourage private establishments to follow suit.

Curbs on Industrial Activity 

11 thermal power plants located within 300 km radius of Delhi -- NTPC, Jhajjar; Mahatma Gandhi TPS, CLP Jhajjar; Panipat TPS, HPGCL; Nabha Power Ltd. TPS, Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo TPS, Mansa -- will remain operational till November 30.

The CAQM has directed Delhi and the NCR states to stop construction and demolition activities in the region till November 21, barring railway services/railway stations, metro rail corporation services, including stations, airports and inter-state bus terminals (ISBTS) and national security/defence-related activities/ projects of national importance subject to strict compliance of the C&D Waste Management Rules and dust control norms.

Trucks carrying non-essential items have been banned from entering Delhi till Sunday.

"All industries in NCR still using unapproved fuels shall be closed by respective governments with immediate effect... NCR States and GNCTD shall enforce a strict ban on use of DG sets, except for emergency services,” the panel said.

Centre Suggests Measures

The Centre on Wednesday proposed a slew of measures in the Supreme Court including a ban on entry of all trucks in the national capital except vehicles carrying essential goods, shutting of schools and 50 per cent attendance in offices of GNCTD to reduce air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Taking note of the Centre's submissions, the Supreme Court directed Delhi and NCR states to comply with these decisions which were taken at Tuesday's meeting to curb air pollution.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19: Number Of Fully Vaccinated Indians Crosses Partially Inoculated Population For First Time

Covid-19: Number Of Fully Vaccinated Indians Crosses Partially Inoculated Population For First Time

Hyderabad Man Faked Being CID Officer, Sent Obscene Messages To Woman, Arrested

Delhi Pollution Crisis: TV Debates Cause More Pollution Than Any Other Source, Says SC

Kerala Temple Lifts Centuries-Old Ban On Dalits From Entering Premises

BJP Leader Accuses Comedian Vir Das For 'Maligning' India's Image, Lodges Complaint

SC Directs Tripura Police To Not Take Coercive Actions Against Journalist Shyam Meera Singh And 2 Others

Conduct Of Lawmakers Should Be In Line With Indian Values: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Aces High

Aces High

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from India

Astroworld Tragedy: Indian-Origin Victim Bharti Shahani’s Funeral Services Held In Houston

Astroworld Tragedy: Indian-Origin Victim Bharti Shahani’s Funeral Services Held In Houston

Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids? Five Reasons Why Experts Think It's A Bad Idea

Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids? Five Reasons Why Experts Think It's A Bad Idea

Terrorists Enjoy Free Pass In Pakistan: India Responds To Pakistan In UNSC On Bringing Up Kashmir

Terrorists Enjoy Free Pass In Pakistan: India Responds To Pakistan In UNSC On Bringing Up Kashmir

Delhi Winters Are Now About A Frothy Yamuna And Hazardous Air

Delhi Winters Are Now About A Frothy Yamuna And Hazardous Air

Read More from Outlook

Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids? Five Reasons Why Experts Think It's A Bad Idea

Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids? Five Reasons Why Experts Think It's A Bad Idea

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Amid calls for vaccinating children, a section of noted epidemiologists and medical experts have expressed serious reservations against the use of Covid-19 vaccines among minors.

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Tabeenah Anjum / All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is all set to get launched in Rajasthan within two months. The state unit of the party is likely to focus on Dalits and Muslims.

New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview

New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview

Syed Pervez Qaiser / New Zealand cricket team will be playing against India in three T20Is on November 17 (Jaipur), 19 (Ranchi) and 21 (Kolkata).

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Haima Deshpande / The special C-60 Force was set up by K P Raghuvanshi in 1990 and has been singularly responsible for the reduction in the instances of attacks by Maoists in Gadchiroli.

Advertisement